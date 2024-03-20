$500,000 in Scholarships Offered as Acclaimed Filmmaker Mathew Embry Launches “Energy Creates” Contest

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally recognized and award-winning documentary filmmaker Mathew Embry (Living Proof, Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis), is thrilled to announce “Energy Creates,” a scholarship contest designed to engage Canadian youth (aged 15-25 yrs.) in balanced, critical, and creative discussions about the Canadian Energy Sector. Offering $500,000 in “no strings attached” scholarships in post-secondary education, “Energy Creates” invites participants to articulate the impact of the Canadian Energy Sector through various artistic expressions.

“'Energy Creates’ is an engaging way for youth to connect with the complex topics surrounding the Canadian Energy Sector,” says Embry. “Drawing from my personal experience of winning a beer commercial contest that aimed to discourage drinking and driving in my early twenties, I found the artistic challenge to be highly effective in fostering understanding and critical thinking about significant issues. Why not reimagine this concept with the Canadian Energy Sector as the muse for young Canadians?”

Embry’s documentary “Global Warning,” that delves into the diverse challenges and opportunities within the Canadian Energy Sector—ranging from economic factors and energy security to indigenous rights, environmental stewardship, and the global climate change dialogue—acts as a foundation for the “Energy Creates” competition. Contestants are required to watch “Global Warning,” complete a quiz on the film, and submit their creative works, which can vary from short films and songs to essays and visual arts, to share their own perspectives on the impact of the Canadian Energy Sector.

As a devoted father of two teenagers, Mathew Embry brings a personal touch to his professional endeavours. He is determined to use “Energy Creates” as a platform to educate youth about the vital importance of stable energy, question the apocalyptic fears surrounding climate issues and inspire a hopeful and exciting outlook for the future.

Highlighting the substantial support for this initiative, Embry reveals, “Initial funding targets for ‘Energy Creates’ were set at $100,000 for scholarships. Thanks to generous contributions from corporate, non-profit organizations, and individual donors, we are ecstatic to have raised $500,000, significantly amplifying the availability of scholarships for the contest’s winners.”

“Energy Creates” began on March 18, 2024 and closes on June 17, 2024.

