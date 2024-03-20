Mandatory notification of trade: Exercise of share options by primary insider

Stefán Hannibal Hafberg, COO of Harvest Plant at Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company"), has as of today exercised all of his share options under a share option agreement dated 19 February 2021. Pursuant to the share option agreement, Hannibal Hafberg has been granted 10,000 share options, each share option giving a right to subscribe for or purchase 1 share in the Company to an exercise price of NOK 115 per share.

All of the exercised options have, in accordance with the Company’s right under the share option agreement, solely been settled in cash by the Company paying a cash amount to Hannibal Hafberg equal to the difference between the volume weighted trading share price of the Company's shares on the date of the exercise notice, and the exercise price multiplied by the number of options covered by the exercise notice. Total difference settled/paid out in cash is NOK 140,000. No shares have been issued in the Company in connection with this exercise of share options.

Primary insider notification pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 is attached.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachments