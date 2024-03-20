Power Solutions International Approves Use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in its Diesel Engine Line

Renewable fuel now available for stationary power generation applications across several industries

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce its diesel engine line is now approved for the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The approval is a significant step in PSI’s efforts to offer more sustainable fuel options to its customers. HVO, a renewable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional diesel, is produced from waste sources, primarily residue oils and fats such as used cooking oil. These materials are kept out of the waste stream, resulting in a high-quality fuel with a significantly lower carbon footprint or environmental impact. Almost any diesel engine can run on the fuel without modification.

PSI’s diesel engines feature a reliable, durable design built off a robust marine platform and combine consistent performance and power density with minimum weight. Like all of PSI’s power generation products, the engines are fitted with the company’s advanced fuel and emission control systems, which are designed to provide application-specific performance.

PSI’s diesel engine portfolio includes 20-, 26-, 40-, 53-, 65-, 66- and 88-liter engines with a power range of 600 to 3300 kWe (670 to 3600 kWm). Our diesel line is EPA certified for stationary power generation applications including emergency power, wastewater treatment, oil and gas exploration and other industrial uses. In addition, the engines can handle critical customer operations in the healthcare, data center, hospitality and transportation industries.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

