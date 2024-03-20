Savannah Classical Academy Named As Finalist In Charter School Of The Year Award By Georgia Charter Schools Association

Savannah, GA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week at the annual Georgia Charter Schools Association (GCSA) conference in Atlanta, Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) was selected as a top three finalist for the “Georgia Charter School of the Year Award.” This prestigious award honors excellence in education throughout the charter sector in the state of Georgia. In addition to academic achievements, the GCSA selected SCA due to the school’s innovative practices, advocacy for school choice, achieving high levels of community support and consistently delivering high quality off campus experiences to enhance classroom study.

“I am honored SCA is being recognized among the top charter schools by GCSA”, said SCA CEO Mr. Barry Lollis. “To be selected from among more than 100 other Georgia charter schools as a top three finalist proves that SCA continues to provide a top-quality education to students in Chatham County”.

This achievement reflects recent exceptional results for SCA. Earlier this year, the 2023 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores regarding SCA students’ mastery of core content ranked SCA elementary school 3rd of 35 in Chatham County, SCA middle school 1st of 21 and SCA high school 5th out of 13 high schools in Chatham County. This achievement is especially meaningful as there is no academic performance requirement to enroll in SCA, which is open and free to any student residing in Chatham County whose family applies through the school lottery. SCA students outscored Savannah Chatham County Public School System students on all twenty-three common state assessments (GMAS) and achieved parity or superior achievement when compared to all students in Georgia in all but six assessments. Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) has also been awarded the highest possible rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission (GAC).

For more information about Savannah Classical Academy, please visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org

