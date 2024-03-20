ARS Advertising Completes Acquisition of Manifest

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Advertising, an advertising collective run by Ross Shelleman, has completed the acquisition of Manifest, an award-winning content experience agency specializing in innovative content. Driven by an integrated team composed of journalists, best-in-class ad creatives and performance strategists, Manifest designs and delivers breakthrough brand stories for its clients. Manifest will continue to operate independently under its existing brand, retaining its core values, unique identity, and unwavering dedication to delivering unmistakable creative and marketing solutions.

The acquisition aligns Manifest's creative and performance marketing prowess & industry-leading content capabilities with Aisle Rocket’s strategic, guided approach to branded omnichannel growth performance. The resulting synergies will provide both agency’s clients with access to an even broader range of services and expertise that drives impactful results. Melissa Bouma, CEO of Manifest, will remain in her position and report to Ross Shelleman.

The acquisition paves the way for a dynamic ecosystem of innovation, creativity and commerce. Both Manifest and Aisle Rocket will have the opportunity to share insights, resources, and best practices while maintaining their distinct identities and client-focused approaches.

“We are thrilled to team with Manifest and collectively amplify our impact in the industry. Their award-winning approach to creative-led content, along with our guided approach to branded omnichannel growth, will bring scale and efficiency to a fragmented marketplace,” said Ross Shelleman, Group CEO of ARS Advertising. “This relationship isn’t just about access to expert services; it’s about redefining the way we create and deliver scalable solutions that drive exceptional results.”

“We’re very excited and optimistic about this partnership and the opportunities that it provides to both our team and client partners. Harnessing the power of both scale and range will fuel creativity while driving efficiencies across the two companies,” said Melissa Bouma, CEO of Manifest. “Manifest will remain fiercely independent and proud of our unique expertise– yet we’re not afraid to tap into the collective for the betterment of the work. ”

About Manifest

Manifest is a creative-led content agency with full-service capabilities ranging from 360 strategy and outcome-driven planning to the full scale of creative execution and distribution of integrated marketing programs. With a diverse client roster of established blue-chip companies and growth-stage startups, Manifest is the trusted agency partner for some of the most innovative companies in the world. Recognized repeatedly by both Digiday and Content Marketing Institute as Agency of the Year, this independent shop has pioneered content marketing for the last 40 years and continues to push the boundaries of storytelling today.

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket, an ARS Advertising company, is an integrated strategy, creative, and media agency focused on business growth for our clients - an approach we call Branded Omnichannel. By purposefully balancing brand and performance, we drive impact across the entire media ecosystem. We partner with a roster of exciting growth brands in the Fortune 1000 and enjoy many long-term relationships. Aisle Rocket’s work is fueled by data, ignited by creativity and driven by results.

