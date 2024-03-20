Fortified Yeast Market Eyes Revenue Worth US$699.6 Bn in 2030, Functional Foods and Plant-Based Diets Drive Sales

London, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fortified yeast market is witnessing a surge in popularity, fueled by increasing consumer interest in functional foods and plant-based diets. Fairfield Market Research forecasts a strong CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030, with the market projected to reach an impressive valuation of US$699.6 million by the end of the forecast period.



This growth trajectory paints a promising picture for the future of fortified yeast. The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with fortified yeast is a significant factor propelling market growth.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$345.6 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$699.6 Mn CAGR 6.5% Growth Drivers Rising Inclination Toward Functional F&B Products

Increasing Demand from Animal Feed Industry Segmentation By Ingredients Type (Glutathione, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, Iron, Copper, Iodine, Selenium, Zinc, Chromium, Others)

By Form (Powder, Flakes, Tablets, Capsule)

By Application (Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Soups, Sauces, & Seasonings, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and embrace plant-based diets, the demand for this versatile and nutritious ingredient is projected to surge. Manufacturers who can capitalize on these trends by offering innovative and high-quality fortified yeast products stand to gain a significant advantage in this rapidly expanding space.

The report discusses key industry trends that are shaping the future of the fortified yeast market. “Consumers are increasingly seeking out nutritious options that go beyond basic sustenance. Functional foods, enriched with ingredients that offer additional health benefits, are taking center stage. Fortified yeast, a natural source of vitamins, minerals, and protein, perfectly aligns with this trend,” says the analyst.

Key Research Insights

Yeast fortification with vitamin B continues to be the leading segment.

Powder form of fortified yeast will be the most favoured among end users.

F&B industry accounts for the largest share of the global demand for fortified yeast





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Vitamin B Takes the Lead as a Fortification Powerhouse

The vitamin B category reigns supreme in the fortified yeast market.

With its rich content of B vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and B12, fortified yeast plays a crucial role in energy production, metabolism, and nervous system function.

As consumers become more informed about the importance of these vitamins, the demand for fortified yeast is likely to climb further.

Iron Fortification Emerges as a New Frontier

The iron fortification segment is poised for the fastest growth within the forecast period.

Iron deficiency remains a global public health concern, impacting billions of people worldwide.

Fortified yeast presents a safe and effective solution, particularly for individuals with limited dietary iron intake.

Powder Form Continues to be Favoured

The powder form of fortified yeast currently dominates the market due to its versatility.

It will continue to reign supreme as convenience wins the trend race.

Easily incorporated into smoothies, soups, baked goods, cereals, and various other food and beverage items, powdered yeast offers unmatched convenience for consumers.

F&B Consumes Fortified Yeast as a Staple Ingredient

The food and beverage industry remains the primary consumer of fortified yeast.

Brewer's yeast and nutritional yeast are the two most popular varieties, among which the former finds its way into bread and beer production, while the latter serves as a popular food additive and dietary supplement.

Dietary Supplements on the Rise

The dietary supplements segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Nutritional yeast, available in tablets, flakes, and powder forms, is gaining traction as a convenient way to boost nutrient intake.

Its presence in fortified beverages, baked goods, and breakfast cereals further expands its reach within the dietary supplement category.

Key Report Highlights

The burgeoning popularity of plant-based diets is a strong growth driver of this market. With meat consumption on the decline, individuals seeking alternatives are turning to plant-based proteins. However, these diets can often lack essential nutrients like Vitamin B12. Fortified yeast steps in as a potent source of this vital vitamin, making it a staple for vegans and vegetarians.

The market is likely to explore new opportunities as the demand for high-quality premium yeast products ascends.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America’s Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Demand

North America is projected to be the largest consumer base for fortified yeast brands.

The region's growing health consciousness translates into a heightened demand for fortified food and beverages.

With its rich nutrient profile, fortified yeast presents a compelling solution for manufacturers catering to this market.

Asia Pacific Develops a Lucrative Market with High Growth Potential

The Asia Pacific region is identified as a highly lucrative market for fortified yeast, housing some of the fastest-growing yeast markets globally.

China, India, and Indonesia are at the forefront of this growth, driven by major industry players like DSM, Lesaffre, and Angel Yeast.

Leading companies here are actively investing in research and development, introducing innovative products like high-protein and vitamin/mineral fortified yeast to cater to the evolving consumer preferences.

Key Players in Global Bio Marine Ingredients Market

Oriental Yeast

Angel Yeast

Now Foods

Bragg Live Food Products

Lesaffre

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Cypress Ingredients

Lallemand Inc.

