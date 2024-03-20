The 2nd Annual Family Champion Awards are coming to Charlotte

Greensboro, NC, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Family, an entity of Children’s Home Society of NC (CHS), will present the second annual Family Champion Awards on April 26 at The Duke Endowment in Charlotte, NC, for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating the essence of family.

The 2024 theme will be "Honoring Family Champions in Stories and Spoken Word," illustrated in heartwarming narratives of North Carolina's families through spoken word performances and storytelling sessions. This free event will honor social workers through the Family Champion Awards, celebrating professionals who go the extra mile to support their communities and promote family well-being for all.

“The Family Champion Awards promises to be an intimate yet impactful gathering of family service professionals and advocates,” said Claudia Perry, CHS’s Institute for Family Director. “We hope all who recognize the importance of family well-being will be part of this inspiring occasion as we celebrate the invaluable contributions of these champions. Their dedication forms the backbone of every resilient family.”

The Family Champion Awards will commend social workers, in various industries, across North Carolina. Each awardee will receive recognition at the luncheon, including a $150 cash prize. Sponsored by the Institute for Family at CHS, this event honors those who strengthen, build, and advocate for families.

Nominations for the 2024 Family Champion Awards are encouraged for social workers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to supporting families across different industries. Nominations will be accepted through April 7, 2024. For more information about the nomination process and to nominate a deserving individual, please visit https://instituteforfamily.org/2024-awards for more details. Registration for this free event is open! Save your seat at this special event and register here: https://bit.ly/3PuNKal.

The Institute for Family advocates for family well-being in North Carolina and across the nation. The Institute is grounded in listening to families, trusting their lived expertise, and working with them to inform and inspire policies and practices that value families. The Institute capitalizes on Children’s Home Society’s 120-year history of providing direct services for families associated with the child welfare system. The Institute’s impact extends beyond the limits of traditional programs to address the broader conditions facing families that lead to child maltreatment.

Children's Home Society is dedicated to its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family by providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina. Our education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 20,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.