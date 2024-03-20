Concrete Superplasticizers Market Soars High to Reach US$9 Billion in 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global concrete superplasticizers market is predicted to value at US$9 Bn in 2030, signifying a remarkable increase from the US$5.6 Bn in 2023. This market surge is driven by a healthy CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Superplasticizers, also known as high-range water reducers, are chemical admixtures used in concrete mixes to improve workability and reduce water content while maintaining desired flow properties. They are essential for enhancing the performance of concrete in various applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$5.6 Bn CAGR 7.1% Growth Drivers Advancements in Nanotechnology Improving Concrete Properties

The Emphasis on Sustainable Construction Practices Segmentation By Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF)

By Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete, Misc)

By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The concrete superplasticizers market is driven by increasing construction activities worldwide, demand for high-performance concrete, and the emphasis on sustainable construction practices, promoting the adoption of superplasticizers.

Real-time structural health monitoring is made possible by smart concrete, which is frequently mixed with superplasticizers. Concrete sensors can give information on temperature, moisture content, stress, strain, and other variables, providing an understanding of the state of the structure over its lifetime.

Digitalisation makes it easy to implement concrete structure predictive maintenance plans. When combined with superplasticizers, smart concrete facilitates early identification of possible problems, allowing for proactive maintenance to stop deterioration and increase the life of structures.

The need for infrastructure, including homes, offices, transit systems, and utilities, rises due to urbanisation—the requirement for superplasticizers and concrete increases in response to these large-scale operations. Large-scale transportation networks, such as highways, tunnels, and bridges, are frequently needed in megacities.

Key Research Insights

The ready-mix concrete segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

The concrete superplasticizers market is expanding in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global concrete superplasticizers market





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Residential Sector Dominates the Way in Adoption

The residential segment dominated the market in 2023. Superplasticizers help produce high-quality concrete that can create elaborate shapes and smooth surfaces in residential buildings with architectural detailing and finishing.

Superplasticizers can shorten the time for concrete to set, allowing residential projects to be completed on schedule. Meeting deadlines is one area in which this is especially helpful.

The commercial category is expected to experience the fastest growth within the forecast time frame. Superplasticizers help prolong the life and durability of concrete components in commercial buildings by minimising shrinkage and cracking.





PC Category Continues to Dominate over SNF Segments

The PC segment dominated the market in 2023. Derivatives of polycarboxylate are widely utilised to make high-performance concrete, which is crucial for its exceptional strength, durability, and workability. They allow the water-to-cement ratio to be lowered while keeping the ideal flow.

Precast concrete components are made using polycarboxylate derivatives. Their excellent workability and early strength are beneficial for casting complex precast shapes quickly.

The SNF category is projected to experience the fastest market growth. SNF superplasticizers improve shotcrete's adhesion and pumpability, making it appropriate for tunnel linings, slope stabilisation, and maintenance projects.

SNF superplasticizers are primarily used to lower concrete mixtures' water content, improving their strength, durability, and permeability.

Ready-Mix Concrete to Surge Ahead of All

The ready-mix concrete category dominated the industry in 2023. Superplasticizers improve the flow characteristics of ready-mix concrete formulations, making it easy for the mix to fill formwork and reach all regions of the construction site.

Superplasticizers' function is to reduce the possibility of bleeding and segregation in ready-mix concrete. This ensures a homogeneous mixture and uniform aggregate distribution, leading to uniform and long-lasting buildings.

The precast concrete category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period. Superplasticizers support reliable quality assurance in the manufacturing of precast concrete. This is essential to fulfilling design requirements and guaranteeing consistency in precast pieces' attributes.

Precast concrete enhanced with superplasticizers is highly adaptable and can be utilised for various purposes, such as cladding for buildings, structural elements, and specialised components.

Key Report Highlights

Superplasticizers improve the workability and flowability of SCC, enabling the concrete to flow past crowded reinforcement and into complex formwork.

Opportunity in the market lies in expanding applications in high-performance concrete.

The requirement to improve the performance of concrete in Infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, airports, projects gives rise to the need for concrete superplasticizers.

Superplasticizers with nano-scale additions can increase the molecular characteristics of concrete, making it stronger, more durable, and easier to work with.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Commands Global Market with the Booming Construction Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market. Due to rising real estate and infrastructure expenditures, as well as economic expansion, the construction industry in Asia Pacific is experiencing a considerable boom.

Reducing water content, strengthening and extending the life of structures, and optimising concrete mixtures are all made possible by superplasticizers.

Governments in the Asia Pacific area are introducing policies and events to encourage sustainable building methods. Due to their ability to minimize the environmental effects and increase resource efficiency, superplasticizers are becoming increasingly specified in building projects.

Superplasticizers produce high-quality concrete, enabling the timely and efficient completion of construction projects to meet the demands of the expanding population.

North America All Set to Register a Notable CAGR Through 2030

North America is expected to be the notably growing region. Adopting new developments in construction technology is leading the way in North America.

Superplasticizers contribute to the region's dynamic construction landscape by enabling innovations like self-consolidating concrete (SCC), 3D printing, and smart building practices.

Building activity has surged in areas associated with energy production due to North America's shale gas boom. Refineries, and petrochemical plants, among other buildings associated with the energy sector, are built using superplasticizers.





Key Companies in the Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market

Sika AG

Fosroc International Limited

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Mapei S.p.A.

Sobute New Materials Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Euclid Chemical Company

CHRYSO Group

Italcementi Group

R. Grace & Co.

Enaspol a.s.

MBCC Group





