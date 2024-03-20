FMI Reveals Biomarker-driven Breakthroughs! Companion Diagnostic Tests Unlock Precision Treatment with PARP Inhibitors. The Industry Projected to surpass US$ 16,153.50 million by 2034

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PARP inhibitor market is anticipated to be worth US$ 6,279.90 million in 2024. The adoption of PARP inhibitors is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.70% through 2034. The industry is forecast to cross a valuation of US$ 16,153.50 million by 2034. The rise of precision medicine approaches and the growing adoption of biomarker-driven treatment strategies are driving demand for PARP inhibitors, positioning them as integral components of personalized cancer care paradigms.



With cancer rates on the rise, there is a growing need for effective and targeted therapies to combat various forms of the disease. PARP inhibitors have emerged as promising treatment options, particularly for patients with BRCA mutations and other DNA repair deficiencies. Advancements in genetic testing technologies have facilitated the identification of patients who are most likely to benefit from PARP inhibitor therapy, further driving demand for these innovative drugs. Moreover, the expanding indications for PARP inhibitors across different cancer types, coupled with their demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials, continue to fuel the industry's growth.

The high cost of PARP inhibitor therapy poses a barrier to patient access, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources or inadequate insurance coverage. Moreover, regulatory hurdles and stringent approval processes can delay the commercialization of new PARP inhibitor drugs, hindering market expansion. Lastly, concerns surrounding potential adverse effects and long-term safety profiles of PARP inhibitors remain areas of uncertainty, impacting physician prescribing patterns and patient acceptance.

Expanding indications for PARP inhibitors beyond BRCA-mutated cancers, such as prostate and pancreatic cancers, represent untapped opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, collaborations with diagnostic companies to develop companion diagnostic tests for patient stratification further enhance the value proposition of PARP inhibitor therapies, paving the way for personalized cancer treatment approaches.

One of the emerging trends in the industry is the increasing focus on combination therapies involving PARP inhibitors and other targeted agents or immunotherapies to maximize treatment efficacy and overcome resistance. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in drug discovery and development processes is revolutionizing the PARP inhibitor industry accelerating the identification of novel drug candidates and predictive biomarkers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United States is expected to see a steady CAGR of 1.2% through 2034.

The PARP inhibitor industry in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.

China’s PARP inhibitor industry is likely to witness expansion at a CAGR of 3.40% through 2034.

Japan's PARP inhibitor market is expected to exhibit a measured CAGR of 1.6% through 2034.

South Korea's PARP inhibitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034.





“A lucrative opportunity lies in the development of next-generation PARP inhibitors with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Companies are investing in research and development efforts to enhance the therapeutic potential of existing PARP inhibitors and overcome resistance mechanisms.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The PARP inhibitor industry is characterized by intense competition among key players vying for dominance in the burgeoning market. Established pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are engaged in a race to develop and commercialize innovative PARP inhibitor therapies, driving significant investment in research and development. With the emergence of promising clinical data and regulatory approvals, competition is expected to intensify further as companies strive to differentiate their products based on efficacy, safety profiles, and pricing strategies.

Key players in the PARP inhibitor market focus on expanding their product portfolios through strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and acquisitions. These partnerships facilitate access to complementary technologies and expertise, enabling companies to accelerate drug development timelines and strengthen their competitive position. Additionally, partnerships with diagnostic companies to develop companion diagnostic tests are becoming increasingly common as biomarker-driven approaches gain traction in guiding treatment decisions.

As the PARP inhibitor market continues to evolve, competition is also shaped by market access, reimbursement policies, and intellectual property rights. Companies are navigating complex regulatory landscapes and reimbursement pathways to ensure broad patient access to their products. Moreover, intellectual property disputes and patent litigation present additional challenges as competitors seek to protect their market share and defend against potential infringement claims.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, Johnson & Johnson gained the first European approval for its PARP combo, Akeega.

In 2023, the FDA approved the combination of enzalutamide (Xtandi) and talazoparib (Talzenna) as the first treatment for select patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

BDR Pharmaceutical introduced BDPARIB (RUCAPARIB) in 2021 to treat advanced ovarian and prostate cancer. BDPARIB is India's first affordable generic, available in the form of a tablet, with therapy costing less than any existing drug on the market.





Key Companies in the Market:

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck Co. & Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc

Clovis Oncology

Medivation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Artios Pharma

Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc.

KaryopharmTherapeutics Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.





Key Segments:

By Drug Type:

Olaparib

Niraparib

Rucaparib

Talazoparib

By Indication:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

