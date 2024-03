On 15 March 2024, a new wording of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G (hereinafter – the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 27 February 2024 by the Sole Shareholder of the Company.

