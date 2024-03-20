TVO Telethon to celebrate the fun of learning with a two-day fundraising showcase

Toronto, Ontario, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) is pleased to announce a two-day Telethon from March 23-24, to bolster TVO’s continuous mission of helping Ontarians thrive through learning in our classrooms and throughout our communities.

An exciting celebrity lineup will join throughout the weekend lending their support to TVO’s fundraising efforts and promote the importance of curiosity and learning. Steve Paikin of The Agenda will serve as host with appearances from Colonel Chris Hadfield, actor Andrew Phung (Run the Burbs, Kim’s Convenience), Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Nisha Pahuja (To Kill a Tiger) and many other passionate advocates for learning over the two days. With a theme of “curiosity,” the Telethon aims to show how the crucial element of learning, at all ages and stages of life, fuels Ontarians. Celebrities and TVO hosts will endeavour to answer burning questions submitted by curious kids and grown-ups alike on topics like how big is the universe? How do you avoid personal bias? How will AI impact creative arts?

“Curiosity is the driving force for learning and fundamental to why we do what we do at TVO,” says Jeffrey Orridge, CEO of TVO. “No matter who you are, where you come from, or where you are going, we are committed to nurturing your curiosity about the world and helping you thrive in it. By supporting the TVO Telethon, you’ll help us grow our incredible programming and learning experiences. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to discover TVO’s vision for the future.”

For 54 years, TVO has made a profound social impact in Ontario through award-winning programming and engaging learning tools that both ignite and satisfy the curiosity of Ontarians. Whether it’s through the over 3 million articles read, the 850 million YouTube video views or the more than 31,000 TVO ILC courses enrolled in, TVO eases the barriers to essential learning opportunities experienced by many in the province, including those in underserved communities. Financial support from donors and sponsors makes it possible for TVO to continually add to these free to access resources, ensuring that all Ontarians have an equal opportunity to prosper.

“Whether you are two or 92, learning and discovery are some of life’s great joys. TVO has been satisfying Ontarians’ curiosity for more than half a century and, in some exciting ways, we’re only just getting started,” says Chris Day, chair of TVO’s board. “By donating generously, Telethon viewers can join us in saying lifelong learning matters to us all.”

The Telethon will showcase some of TVO’s best programming including new shows like the season two premiere of the hit TVO Original series Crossroads: Beyond Boom and Bust, as well as a preview of New World Beat and a special episode of Emmy-winning series, All-Round Champion.

Stream the TVO Telethon on March 23-24, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight both days via YouTube, Telethon website, TVO Today mobile app or other smart TV app or on TVO’s broadcast channel in Ontario.

Donations can be made at any time and may qualify for a chance to win prizing such as a basketball Prize Pack (including game tickets), vintage TVO swag and attendance at a live taping of The Agenda with Steve Paikin.

For more details about TVO Telethon programming and to donate, visit telethon.tvo.org.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.

