Prefixbox Announces Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefixbox today announced it has launched Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to easily leverage Prefixbox’s AI product search and discovery solutions. Prefixbox is a leading commerce search provider that helps retailers increase their conversion rate and online revenue via improving search result relevance. Its AI-solution automatically improves result relevancy and saves retailers time and money as they don’t need to manually optimize results and add synonyms.

Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=9deab1f7-db44-4cdf-88ae-69f3a175d664

Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce

The solution enables retailers using Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud to adopt AI powered search and detailed search analytics in just a few clicks.

“We’re excited to have Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce live on Salesforce AppExchange and make this cutting-edge solution available to retailers in a quick and easy-to-use way,” said Paige Tyrrell, Chief Growth Officer at Prefixbox.

“Prefixbox AI Search for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by impacting their topline KPIs with AI-powered search,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Prefixbox

Prefixbox is a leading AI-powered search & discovery solution with search, merchandizing, and product recommendations that helps retailers increase their online revenue by 30% and conversion rate by 15% while improving user experience.

Their AI Search Engine leverages vector search, the latest search relevance technology and their leading Insights & Experimentation platform helps retailers throughout Europe and the US to take product discovery to the next level.

