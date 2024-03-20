Global Organic Peroxide Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Diacyl Peroxides to Lead Organic Peroxide Market to 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Peroxide Market by Type (Diacyl, Ketone, Percarbonate, Dialkyl, Hydroperoxides, Peroxyketal, Peroxyester), Application (Chemicals & Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives & Elastomers, Paper & Textiles, Detergents), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size for Global Organic peroxide Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.







The organic peroxide market is experiencing robust growth driven by expanding applications in industries such as plastics, rubber, polymers, and coatings. One key driver is the rising demand for polymerization reactions in the production of plastics and rubber-based products. The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials has also led to a surge in demand for organic peroxides in the development of sustainability solutions in wind and solar energy. However, a notable challenge facing the market is the inherent hazard associated with the reactivity of organic peroxides, necessitating stringent safety measures in handling and storage. An opportunity lies in the development of safer and more stable formulations, addressing these safety concerns and opening avenues for broader applications in diverse industries, ultimately propelling the organic peroxide market further.



By Type, Diacyl peroxide segment to account for highest growth rate



The diacyl peroxide segment, notably exemplified by benzoyl peroxide, is experiencing unprecedented growth in the organic peroxide market due to its widespread use and diverse applications. Benzoyl peroxide, a prominent diacyl peroxide derivative, has found extensive utility as a radical initiator in polymerization processes for plastics and rubber manufacturing. Moreover, its effectiveness in acne medication has fueled its demand in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. The versatility of diacyl peroxides extends to their role as cross-linking agents in the production of various materials, contributing to their increased adoption across different sectors. As industries continue to explore novel applications and formulations, the inherent reactivity and stability of diacyl peroxides make them a preferred choice. The multifaceted nature of benzoyl peroxide, with its applications ranging from polymer synthesis to skincare, underscores its pivotal role in driving the remarkable growth of the diacyl peroxide segment within the organic peroxide market.



By Application, Coatings, adhesives, and elastomers segment to account for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



Coatings, adhesives, and elastomers are poised to register the second-highest growth in the organic peroxide market, following the chemicals and plastics sector. This surge can be attributed to the expanding demand for these compounds in the formulation and manufacturing of a wide array of materials. Organic peroxides play a pivotal role as initiators and catalysts in the polymerization reactions that are integral to the production of coatings, adhesives, and elastomers. The ever-growing construction and automotive industries, coupled with the rising focus on sustainable and high-performance materials, are driving the need for innovative formulations. Additionally, the versatility of organic peroxides in enhancing the durability, adhesion, and elasticity of coatings, adhesives, and elastomers is fueling their adoption in these applications. As industries continue to prioritize advancements in material science and eco-friendly solutions, the coatings, adhesives, and elastomers segment is expected to witness substantial growth within the organic peroxide market in the foreseeable future.



APAC to be the fastest growing region in the Organic peroxide market



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the organic peroxide market from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by emerging economies in APAC, experiencing substantial demand for organic peroxide. The expansion of the construction industries, propelled by rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development, is a key factor. The increasing population in these countries contributes to a robust customer base.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Diacyl Peroxides to Lead Organic Peroxide Market Until 2030

Chemicals & Plastics Application to Lead Organic Peroxide Market Until 2030

Asia-Pacific Led Organic Peroxide Market in 2022

Premium Insights

Asian Economies to Witness Relatively Higher Growth Rate in Organic Peroxide Market - Figure 9 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Organic Peroxide Market

Asia-Pacific: Organic Peroxide Market, by Application and Country, 2022 - China Accounted for Largest Share in Asia-Pacific

Organic Peroxide Market, by Country - Organic Peroxide Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Organic Peroxides from Polymer Industry

Increasing Use of Organic Peroxide in Paints and Coatings

Rising Demand for Benzoyl Peroxide in Different End-use Industries

Restraints

Safety Issues Restricting Import/Export

Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Emerging Markets for Organic Peroxides

Multi-Functionality of Organic Peroxides

Challenges

Rising Prices of Raw Materials

Logistics and Storage Issues

Case Study Analysis

Organic Peroxide Decomposition Pressure Relief System Design

Comparative Case Study for Pediatric Patients with Acne Using Three-Step Acne System Versus Benzoyl Peroxide

Companies Profiled

Nouryon Chemical

Arkema

NOF

United Initiators

Pergan

Dongsung Chemical Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Chinasun Specialty Products Co. Ltd.

Akpa Kimya A.S.

Novichem

Ambani Organics Ltd.

Mpi Chemie

Suzhou Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ace Chemical Corporation

Plasti Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc.

Shandong Ruinat Chemical Co. Ltd.

Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Peixing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Haijing New Materials Co. Ltd.

Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plant Co. Ltd.

Zibo Zhenghua Auxiliary Co. Ltd.

Anav Chemicals

Jinan Qinmu Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Roma Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89hgh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment