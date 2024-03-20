Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Kumpulainen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56096/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A