Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Kumpulainen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56096/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-03-15

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-03-15

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

Transaction date: 2024-03-19

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-03-19

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



