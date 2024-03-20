Newly-Published Children’s Book Shows The Beauty in Never Giving Up, Especially On Those You Love

Charleston, SC, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New on the market for animal lovers, cat enthusiasts, children, and families with a new kitten, Where’s Butterball? is an engaging and beautifully-illustrated picture book about the life and adventures of a stubborn, feral cat.

Inspired by a real feline the author knew as a child, Where’s Butterball follows the story of a family who become the unwitting guardians of a fledgling kitten.

When a momma cat abandons her kittens under a family’s house, the family’s mother finds out that only one baby survives. Nursing the kitten to health — while keeping a safe distance from his claws — and naming him Butterball, the family comes to regard the black, white, and beautiful cat as theirs.

However, life gets in the way and one day, the family house must be sold. Butterball has grown up to be a stubborn but lovable scamp who struts to the beat of his own drum. When the children, now grown, want to rehome him before they move out, he refuses to get in the carrier and hides away.

With no other choice, the family moves without Butterball — but the story doesn’t end there. The family’s daughter and her friend, Billy, continue to return to the old home for weeks, desperate to find and capture Butterball to bring him to his new home.

A few weeks and months turned into a whopping four years of perseverance. One fateful day, the narrator returns to the neighborhood to find Butterball much worse for wear. What follows is a tearful and heartwarming story of love.

Where’s Butterball? Adventures of a Courageous Cat is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Media Contact: Helen Lechner, Email: wheresbutterball@gmail.com Phone: (310) 991-1408

Available for interviews: Author, Helen Lechner

