IZEA Shortlisted for 2024 U.S. Partnership Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has been shortlisted in the Best Influencer Marketing Partnership category at the 2024 U.S. Partnership Awards for its campaign with H/L and Toyota.



IZEA worked with influencers in the California Bay Area to post content for Toyota’s “What Fuels You?” campaign. Creators, driving in Toyota vehicles, took their audiences on food tours, showcasing their favorite restaurants inspired by their cultural heritage. IZEA worked with its creative and production teams to facilitate the content creation process during the two-day shoot.

“We are immensely proud to bring to life campaigns that seamlessly blend authentic storytelling with creative innovation, and our Toyota campaign is a shining example,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “This campaign is not just about marketing but about crafting a narrative that resonates, engages, and ultimately leaves a lasting impact.”

The U.S. Partnership Awards recognize outstanding achievements in partnership marketing and highlight the most successful campaigns each year. A jury of industry experts selected IZEA among a competitive field of nominees.

At the 2023 U.S. Partnership Awards, IZEA won a gold award in the Partnership for Good category for its LGBTQIA+ Community Mental Health Initiative campaign with Cactus and Colorado Crisis Services. IZEA and Together for Safer Roads won a bronze award in the Best Use of a Small Budget category for their World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims campaign.

