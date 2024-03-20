Elite Auctions to Present Sprawling Summit at Silverleaf Property at 11400 E Hideaway Ln. #1870A in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Auction on April 6, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Auctions, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial and undeveloped real estate listings selling to the highest bidder.



Being offered at auction with no reserve on April 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (MST) is 11400 E Hideaway Ln., #1870A, an undeveloped 6.7-acre property located in Scottsdale, Arizona. This unparalleled property—which may also be subdivided in to two lots—is nestled within Scottsdale’s prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community, offering unparalleled luxury, views and privacy to its discerning residents.

Boasting breathtaking views of the surrounding Sonoran Desert and the McDowell Mountain Range, this rare opportunity offers purchasers the chance to construct a new, ground-up luxury estate exceeding 60,000 square feet of opulent living space within one of Scottsdale’s most celebrated private communities. Private residences for sale at the Summit at Silverleaf typically list from $15M to more than $30M.

"We are thrilled to present this extraordinary property to buyers at auction," said Randy Hadaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions. "With its incredible location within the Summit at Silverleaf community, 11400 E Hideaway Ln. represents a rare opportunity to own and develop a piece of paradise in one of Arizona's most coveted private communities."

Potential buyers and luxury real estate enthusiasts will have the opportunity to bid on this exceptional property in a transparent and competitive auction environment. Elite Auctions is renowned for its innovative approach to luxury real estate auctions, providing sellers and buyers alike with a streamlined process and unparalleled results.

“As the top Century 21 team in Arizona, we're thrilled to participate in this exclusive luxury land auction at the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf in Scottsdale, Arizona. We look forward to meeting everyone on Saturday, April 6th, 2024!” said Stacy Dragos Guild of CO Century 21 Toma Partners.

The auction will take place on site at 11:00 a.m. local time on April 6, 2024. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. Broker participation is encouraged. Remote bids will be accepted by phone.

For more information about the auction or to schedule a private showing, please visit https://eliteauctions.com/11400-e-hideaway-ln-1870a-scottsdale-az-85255/ or contact Tara McLean of Elite Auctions at 844-94-ELITE or Tara@EliteAuctions.com.

IMAGES: To view and download images of 11400 E Hideaway Ln., #1870A, including architectural renderings of a conceptual residence at the site, please click here (photo credit: Cody Carlson, Abide Studios; Rendering credit: Olympus Design & Development): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3csj4d3e04sbcnqnuem2n/h?rlkey=tsn662i0edopiulna9ouae50d&dl=0

About ELITE AUCTIONS

Elite Auctions stands at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, offering an unparalleled auction experience that caters to a discerning global clientele. Renowned for our unwavering commitment to excellence and a revolutionary zeal for innovation, we redefine the real estate auction process. By fostering a transparent and swift transactional environment, we ensure that sellers and buyers find mutual benefit and satisfaction. Our esteemed collective of real estate auction specialists, digital marketing professionals, and seasoned auctioneers collaborates seamlessly to deliver extraordinary service, providing optimal returns for our clients' prestigious properties. Discover the Elite Auctions difference at www.eliteauctions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a966b45-c442-4501-b68e-08e9de7651de