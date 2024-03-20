Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Projected to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2028 with Emerging Trend of Personalization

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Product Source (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Binders, Colorants, Flavors & Sweeteners), End Product, Formulation, Functionality Application and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for nutraceutical excipients is estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Customization of nutraceutical excipients is on the rise, meeting unique formulation needs. Companies are innovating, creating excipients suited for varied applications, enabling manufacturers to craft tailored nutraceuticals for diverse consumer requirements. Continuous advancements in excipient technologies are facilitating the development of specialized excipients, sought after for specific functionalities. The market demand focuses on excipients with enhanced solubility, improved taste-masking, controlled release, and superior absorption rates, fueling market expansion.







The growing trend of personalization will propel the nutraceutical excipients market forward



The nutraceutical market is witnessing a surge in the trend of personalization, wherein consumers increasingly seek tailored products aligning with their individual health needs and preferences. This growing inclination towards personalized nutraceuticals has spurred a demand for customized excipients capable of adapting to specific formulations. These tailored excipients are pivotal in allowing formulators to create versatile supplements or functional foods, offering flexibility in dosage, release mechanisms, and targeted nutrient delivery. They enable the development of products precisely tailored to address unique health concerns or align with the preferences of consumers, thereby elevating the effectiveness and attractiveness of the final product. This evolution towards personalization underscores the importance of customized health solutions in the nutraceutical industry, reflecting the desire for individualized wellness approaches among discerning consumers.



In 2022, binders stood as the second-largest segment within the by functionality of nutraceutical excipients.



The segment of binders in the functionality category of nutraceutical excipients emerges as the second largest due to its pivotal role in controlling the tablet's dissolution properties. This control influences how the tablet disperses and delivers active ingredients within the digestive system, directly impacting the bioavailability and efficacy of the nutraceutical product. Binders' versatile nature in formulations allows for crafting tablets with varying release profiles, be it immediate or sustained release, accommodating a diverse range of active ingredients. Additionally, binders significantly contribute to tablet stability, preventing premature disintegration or breakage, thereby ensuring the tablet's structural integrity, a critical factor influencing its shelf life and effectiveness.



Within the functionality application segment, modified-release segment holds the most substantial share



The leading position of modified-release excipients in the functionality application segment of the nutraceutical excipients market is attributed to their ability to intricately regulate the release of active ingredients within nutraceutical formulations. This control facilitates customized release profiles, encompassing sustained, delayed, or targeted release, thereby ensuring a controlled and consistent nutrient delivery in the body. Furthermore, these excipients optimize the bioavailability of nutrients by orchestrating a controlled and efficient release of active ingredients, ultimately enhancing the body's absorption and utilization of nutrients. Their role in facilitating a sustained and steady release of active ingredients significantly contributes to bolstering the effectiveness of nutraceuticals. This sustained delivery maintains optimal nutrient levels in the body, promoting superior health outcomes and solidifying their position as the foremost segment within the functionality application category of nutraceutical excipients.



The nutraceutical excipients market in Europe is anticipated to maintain consistent growth throughout the forecast period



Growing health consciousness among Europeans is driving an escalating demand for functional foods and dietary supplements offering precise health advantages. With a substantial portion of the European population aged over 50, prone to chronic ailments, there's an increased inclination towards nutraceuticals for both preventive and therapeutic purposes. Ongoing advancements in research and development efforts are resulting in the emergence of innovative excipients characterized by improved functionality, enhanced bioavailability, and targeted nutrient delivery. These advancements are amplifying the effectiveness and attractiveness of nutraceuticals to consumers. Moreover, the surge in the personalization trend within the nutraceutical market is intensifying. Consumers are actively seeking tailored products aligned with their specific needs and preferences, prompting a heightened demand for customizable excipients adaptable to distinct formulations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Snapshot, 2023 vs. 2028

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Product Source, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by End Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Formulation, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Regional Snapshot

Premium Insights

Brief Overview of Nutraceutical Excipients Market - Health-Conscious Consumers, Preventive Healthcare, and Personalized Nutrition Trends to Drive Market Growth

North America: Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality and Key Country - Coating Agents Accounted for Largest Share of North American Nutraceutical Excipients Market in 2022

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Region - North America to Dominate Nutraceutical Excipients Market from 2023 to 2028 (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Formulation - Dry Segment Estimated to be Largest Throughout Forecast Period (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Product Source - Organic Chemicals to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality Application - Modified Release to Hold Largest Share in Nutraceutical Excipients Market During Forecast Period (USD Million)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by End Product - Probiotics to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period (USD Million)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Focus on Preventive Care to Encourage Investments in Products/Solutions

Advancements in Nanotechnology Equipped with New Features Relating to Nutraceutical Excipients

Rise in Demand for Fortified Food Products due to Increased Health Consciousness

Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations

Restraints

Decrease in Returns on R&D Investments and High Costs of Clinical Trials and Registration

Opportunities

Multi-Functionalities of Excipients Aiding in Saving Costs and Processing Time

Rising Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies

Challenges

Consumer Skepticism Associated with Nutraceutical Products due to Rural and Semi-Urban Consumers' Perception of Dietary Supplements as Pharmaceutical Drugs

Technology Analysis

Food Microencapsulation Encapsulation of Omega-3 to Mask Odor

Innovative and Disruptive Tech Robotics as Key Technological Trend to Lead to Innovations 3D Printing to Uplift Future of Nutraceutical Excipients Market with High-End Products



Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Frunutta Started Offering Easy-To-Use and Efficient-To-Take Vitamin and Mineral Pills That Dissolve Instantly

Use Case 2: Excipients of Choice for Taste Masking Technology with Hot Melt Extrusion

Companies Profiled

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Associated British Foods PLC

BASF SE

Roquette Freres

Meggle Group GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Ashland

Azelis Group

Imcd

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Seppic

Biogrund GmbH

Innophos

Daicel Corporation

Alsiano A/S

Jrs Pharma

Colorcon

Panchamrut Chemicals

Omya

Gattefosse

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Jigs Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg689n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment