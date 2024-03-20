Next-Generation Influencers "Dish It Out" Over Food and Sustainability

Lake City, Colo., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Food, a fundamental necessity for sustaining life, defies simplicity. It's more than just grabbing an apple and taking a bite. People need to carefully consider the origins of their food, their cooking methods, and how to responsibly handle leftovers–especially for those who are concerned about limiting their carbon footprint.

While there are several food services out there to automate these decisions, younger generations are looking to find a more sustainable approach to cooking. To help, Green Builder Media is hosting a Next Generation Influencers Group (NGIG) meeting–“Dish It Out”–on April 2 at 12 ET focused on food sustainability. The event is virtual and free—and offers a great networking opportunity for young people who want to get involved in sustainability.

From food sourcing methods like gardening and local farmers markets to examining cooking practices and responsible food disposal through composting, our agenda promises a rich discussion on how individual dietary choices can impact our carbon footprint.

With guest speaker Caroline Saunders, Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker and founder of climate-friendly baking newsletter Pale Blue Tart, it's sure to be an engaging and informative session. After Caroline’s presentation, attendees will get to participate in an open forum to share their professional and personal experiences with food and its impact on their sustainable living journey.

Green Builder Media will jumpstart the conversation by presenting COGNITION Smart Data discoveries concerning sustainable food and broader housing trends. Here's a sneak peek at some of the intriguing data trends that will be discussed:

The top 3 factors for crafting the perfect outdoor living space: incorporating water conservation design elements, enhancing food production via gardening, and prioritizing rainwater collection.

The top 3 most crucial landscaping elements: including edible plants/flowers, emphasizing drought-tolerant plants and xeriscape design choices, and incorporating garden beds.

Approximately 40% of prospective homeowners deem living near a community garden as an extremely important factor in their decision-making process for choosing a place to live.

With Caroline’s presentation, the open forum, and COGNITION insights, this event will be jam-packed with valuable information for those interested in food, sustainability, and decarbonization. Please RSVP here to secure your spot for the virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at 12 ET.

Registered attendees will be entered for a chance to win a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About the Next-Generation Influencer Guest Presenter

Caroline Saunders is a freelance food writer obsessed with what we'll be eating in the climate era. Her writing has appeared in outlets like Grist, one5c, and Smart Mouth, and she writes the climate-friendly baking newsletter Pale Blue Tart. She has a pastry diploma from Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and holds a bachelor's degree in English and in Environmental Studies from Vanderbilt University. She's also created and hosted the podcast The Sustainable Baker, co-wrote the book Craft Beef: A Revolution of Small Farms and Big Flavors, and has been the recipient of a writing residency sponsored by Leonardo Dicaprio's foundation Earth Alliance.

