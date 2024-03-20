Global Cancer Cachexia Market Worth $2.85 Billion by 2029: Combination Therapies Gaining Traction

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer cachexia market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.78%, propelled by increasing cases of cancer globally and a consequent rise in cachexia incidence. This detailed study delves into the market dynamics and provides insights into therapeutic advances poised to address this critical aspect of oncology care.



Within the scope of the analysis, the North American region is pinpointed as a key growth driver, with a surge in cancer cachexia prevalence and heightened awareness prompting medical advancements in supportive care therapies. The report divulges that strategic investments in R&D and new product pipelines are instrumental in this growth.





The Multidisciplinary Approach to Cancer Cachexia

A multidisciplinary approach is heralded as a significant advancement in the management of cancer cachexia, combining appetite stimulants, weight stabilizers, and lifestyle modifications.

Combination therapies featuring agents such as megestrol acetate and omega-3 fatty acids, alongside dietary changes and physical activity, are gaining traction, aiming to improve quality of life and patient outcomes.

The study also encapsulates influential developments in the market, probing the landscape of therapeutics from progestogens to corticosteroids, and the emerging combination therapy modalities. It lays bare the segments by mechanism of action, and distribution channels - crucial factors empowering stakeholders.



Included in the discussion is a geographical breakdown that covers thriving regions alongside growth forecasts. This segmentation provides a panoramic view of the cancer cachexia market across key regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Market Key Developments

In June 2023, Actimed Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical business located in the UK, secured more than £5 million in an oversubscribed Series A investment round. The firm is dedicated to bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and kindred muscle-wasting conditions.

In September 2022, The multi-year agreement between CytoReason and Pfizer has been extended, and Pfizer will be able to use CytoReason's AI technology in its drug development initiatives.

In June 2022, A $25 million Cancer Grand Challenges grant has been given to Weill Cornell Medicine, the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory to address cancer cachexia, the crippling wasting disease that accounts for up to 30% of cancer-related fatalities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Actimed Therapeutics

Pephexia Therapeutics

Pfizer

Ono Pharma

Helsinn Group

Merck KGaA

Aveo Oncology

Tetra Bio-Pharma

