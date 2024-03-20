Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market Report 2024 Highlights Strong Growth and Technological Advancements: Market Size to Reach $ 1.75 Billion in 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for CBCT dental imaging has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled " CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Overview of CBCT Dental Imaging Market

The CBCT dental imaging market has surged recently, with a projected increase from $1.12 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024, boasting a 10.5% CAGR. This growth is fueled by improved diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning efficiency, rising dental implant procedures, and increased awareness among dentists, especially in endodontic applications.

Anticipating robust growth ahead, the CBCT dental imaging market is set to reach $1.75 billion by 2028, with a 9.1% CAGR. Factors driving this CBCT dental imaging market growth include the demand for minimally invasive dentistry, expanding orthodontic applications, integration of artificial intelligence, tele-dentistry trends, and pediatric dentistry. Key trends include CAD/CAM integration, technological advancements, increased adoption in various dental specialties, emphasis on reducing patient radiation exposure, and the growing use of CBCT in endodontics for root canal treatment.

CBCT Dental Imaging utilizes cone-shaped X-ray beams and detectors to create detailed 3D images of teeth, jaws, and surrounding structures. It offers precise measurements of jawbone dimensions and locates nerves and blood vessels. The main product types include flat panel detectors (FPDs), image intensifiers, and others. FPDs, thin panels with integrated X-ray sensors, are favored for their quick image acquisition and data storage, finding applications in dental implants, orthodontics, and more across hospitals, clinics, and research institutes.

Advancements in CBCT Dental Imaging Technology and Market Growth

The increasing incidence of dental disorders is projected to drive the growth of the CBCT dental imaging market in the future. Dental disorders encompass various conditions and problems that affect the oral cavity and its surrounding structures. CBCT dental imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing these disorders, identifying impacted teeth, and ultimately improving the delivery of dental services and treatment outcomes.

Key players in the CBCT dental imaging market are innovating by integrating advanced technologies such as 3D technology into their imaging systems. This integration aims to enhance precision in diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient care. Advanced 3D technology in CBCT dental imaging employs a cone-shaped X-ray beam to capture comprehensive three-dimensional images of a patient's oral and maxillofacial region.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the CBCT dental imaging market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions included in the CBCT dental imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Summary of CBCT Dental Imaging Market Segmentation

The CBCT dental imaging market analyzed in this report is segmented as follows:

By Product Type: Flat Panel Detector, Image Intensifier, Other Product Types

Flat Panel Detector, Image Intensifier, Other Product Types By Application: Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other Applications

Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other Applications By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academics and Research Institutes, Other End Users





CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the cbct dental imaging market size, cbct dental imaging market segments, cbct dental imaging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

