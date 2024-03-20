Scoop-tacular Trends Shaping the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market. Future Market Insights’ Cone-cise Predictions

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ice cream and frozen desserts have been consumed in our society from the beginning of time. Even during the pandemic, this consumption didn’t plunge, instead, it underwent a rapid surge. The market which is valued at US$ 1,38,300 million, as of 2024, has a promising future ahead, thanks to the emergence of artisanal ice cream and DIY parlors in developing and developed economies.



With the growing health-consciousness among the general population, people are increasingly opting for probiotic yogurts and zero-calorie frozen desserts. This is very likely to push the market size to a staggering US$ 283900.2 million by 2034. Consumption has also seen a noticeable surge since people are using protein-rich yogurts as their pre and post-workout meals.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-912

The growing lactose-intolerant population hasn’t really affected the overall progress of this market as brands came up with non-dairy alternatives of people’s favorite flavors and textures. The market is still slated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.50% through 2034. Besides this, plant-based and gourmet ice cream options are gradually taking their place in the affluent population’s shopping list.

“The emergence of food delivery platforms has substantially affected the ice cream and frozen dessert market in a positive manner. Brands must leverage these platforms to reach a wider consumer base,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The ice cream segment dominates the global ice cream and frozen dessert market with a share of 87.30% in 2024.

Based on distribution channels, the hypermarket/supermarkets lead the ice cream and frozen dessert market with a share of 56.90% in 2024.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% through 2034.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market in Germany is estimated to rise at a 7.00% CAGR through 2034.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market in the United States has the potential to increase at 4.10% CAGR through 2034.

The Japanese ice cream and frozen dessert market is predicted to rise by 4.70% CAGR through 2034.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market in India is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The market for ice creams and frozen desserts is highly competitive with both international and domestic brands vying for dominance.

The emergence of local and artisanal ice cream parlors has diverted a substantial part of the consumer base.

Some of the prominent companies in the market include Baskin-Robbins, Nestle SA, Unilever, Danone Groupe SA, Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc., Cielo USA, Breyers Ice Cream, Casper’s Ice Cream, etc.

These companies have a loyal consumer base due to their prolonged presence in the market.

The sales of probiotic yogurts and low-calorie frozen desserts are likely to experience a surge due to increasing awareness of dietary habits.

Brands are focusing on premium branding and aesthetic packaging to attract the millennial population.

Recent Developments:

Oreo, in March 2024, released a new line of mint-flavored frozen treats with mint creme-flavored dairy desserts and Oreo cookie pieces.

In February 2024, Katoomba Global Foods launched a premium Indian kulfi ice cream range with Australia-made kulfi and India's Parle G biscuits.

Häagen-Dazs introduced oat-based, vegan-certified frozen desserts in Canada with creamy texture and indulgent flavors in May 2023.

Snoop Dogg and Happi Co., in July 2023, launched Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, inspired by his NFT character, in 3,500 Walmart stores.

Oatly and Carvel partnered to offer dairy-free options nationwide including strawberry soft serve, cookies and cream, and frozen dessert cakes in January 2024.





Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/912

Key Companies

Baskin-Robbins

Nestle SA

Unilever

Danone Groupe SA

Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc.

Cielo USA

Breyers Ice Cream

Casper’s Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Key Coverage in the Potato Flake Industry Report

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Industry

Trends in the ice cream and frozen dessert market

Emerging trends in gelato and sorbet

Impact of artisan ice cream on the market

Market value for ice cream and frozen desserts

Frozen confections market

Key Segments Covered in the Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Industry Analysis

By Type:

Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Cakes

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-912

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube