Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Growth Analysis Report 2024: Market Size, Key Segments And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for data center interconnect (DCI) has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled " Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Overview of Data Center Interconnect (DCI)

The data center interconnect (DCI) market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $11.73 billion in 2023 to $13.47 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This surge is attributed to factors such as the rise of big data, automation in business processes, and increasing e-commerce activities. Looking ahead, the data center interconnect (DCI) market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $23.08 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.4%. This growth will be driven by the integration of AI and machine learning, real-time data extraction, and customization for industry-specific needs. Key trends in this period include increased digitization, advancements in OCR technology, cloud-based solutions, and the integration of natural language processing (NLP).

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) tech connects multiple data centers via high-speed packet-optical links, ensuring secure data exchange with encryption and optimizing performance with Quality of Service (QoS). It includes products, software, and services. DCI products, like packet switching solutions, are used for disaster recovery, business continuity, and data mobility by various end-users like communication service providers and government entities.

Innovations Driving Growth in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market

The surge in data center expansion is anticipated to drive growth in the data center interconnect (DCI) market in the foreseeable future. Data centers serve as dedicated spaces or facilities geared towards housing IT infrastructure, supporting application deployment and operation, and storing data. DCI technology plays a crucial role in linking various data centers together, facilitating resource pooling and sharing. This enables the creation of a real-time cloud-based analytics platform, essential for monitoring and enhancing the efficiency of data center infrastructure.

Prominent companies in the data center interconnect (DCI) market are innovating their product offerings with advanced technologies like Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI) to tackle complexity and expand their global presence. GDCI technology facilitates the connection of two or more data centers, allowing them to share resources and transfer essential data over varying distances using high-speed packet-optical connections.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-interconnect-dci-global-market-report

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in the data center interconnect (DCI) market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the data center interconnect (DCI) market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Summary of Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the data center interconnect (DCI) market in this report includes:

By Type: Products, Software, Services

Products, Software, Services By Application: Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity, Shared Data And Resources, Data (Storage) Mobility, Other Applications

Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity, Shared Data And Resources, Data (Storage) Mobility, Other Applications By End-User: Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers And Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs/CNPs), Government Or Research And Education (Government/R&E), Other End Users





Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the data center interconnect (dci) market size, data center interconnect (dci) market segments, data center interconnect (dci) market trends, data center interconnect (dci) market drivers and restraints, data center interconnect (dci) market major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and data center interconnect (dci) market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

