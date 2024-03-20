Global Data Extraction Software Market Research Report 2024: Market Size, Key Segments And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Data Extraction Software Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for data extraction software has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled " Data Extraction Software Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Overview of Data Extraction Software

The data extraction software market has surged, with revenues expected to rise from $1.52 billion in 2023 to $1.76 billion in 2024, marking a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is fueled by factors like military modernization, escalating threats, and network-centric warfare strategies. Forecasts suggest further rapid expansion, reaching $3.15 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.7%, driven by trends such as artificial intelligence integration, software-defined radios adoption, and enhanced connectivity. Notable themes include heightened cybersecurity, technological advancements, and the push for more efficient spectrum use.

Request A Free Sample Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13415&type=smp

Navigating the Unstructured Data Landscape: Driving the Future of Data Extraction Software

The expansion of unstructured data is anticipated to drive the advancement of the data extraction software market in the future. Unstructured data denotes information lacking a predetermined data model or organization, posing challenges for analysis and necessitating specialized tools and techniques for extraction and processing. Data extraction software plays a crucial role in handling unstructured data by automating processes and offering valuable insights for decision-making. It achieves this by converting unstructured data into a structured format suitable for business intelligence (BI) and analytics applications.

Leading companies in the data extraction software market are prioritizing innovative technological solutions, notably cloud-based AI technologies, to offer tailored services to their clientele. Cloud-based AI technology involves leveraging AI tools and applications hosted and delivered via cloud computing infrastructure.

Learn More In-Depth On The Data Extraction Software Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-extraction-software-global-market-report

Key players in the data extraction software market include

International Business Machines Corporation, UiPath Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Talend Inc., Nintex USA Inc., Fivetran Inc., Hevo Data Inc., Astera Software Corporation, Skyvia Inc., Oxylabs, Nano Net Technologies Inc., AIMLEAP Inc., Ocrolus Inc., Square 9 Softworks, Lexion, Alkymi Inc., Adverity, Bright Data Ltd., Grepsr, AmazingHiring Inc., QuickScraper, ProWebScraper, Scraping Fish, Crawlbase, Extract Systems, Simpleindex

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America stood out as the primary region in the data extraction software market. The regions analyzed in the data extraction software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Summary of Data Extraction Software Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the data extraction software market in this report includes:

By Component: Tools, Services

Tools, Services By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

Cloud, On-Premises By Organization Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT And Telecommunication, Medical And Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government And Public Sector, Other Verticals

Data Extraction Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the data extraction software market size, data extraction software market segments, data extraction software market trends, data extraction software market drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and data extraction software market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Explore Similar Market Intelligence Reports from The Business Research Company:

Data Annotation Tools Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-global-market-report

Data Center Generator Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-generator-global-market-report

Data Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-annotation-tools-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



