Changes in the Supervisory Boards of LHV Group and LHV Pank

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS LHV Group, held earlier today, the shareholders resolved to recall Sten Tamkivi from the Supervisory Board and elect Liisi Znatokov as a new Supervisory Board member for a three-year term.



Liisi Znatokov is an experienced top manager in the field of finance. From 2017–2023, she was a member of the Management Board and Head of Corporate Banking at Swedbank AS, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Swedbank Liising AS. Her 18 years of banking experience also include leading the pan-Baltic lending division as well as various roles in positions related to credit risk analysis and management. Liisi Znatokov has a master’s degree in business finance and accounting from Tallinn University of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Liisi Znatokov is the CEO and a member of the Management Board of Apollo Group OÜ and is a Management Board member of the following group enterprises: Apollo Kauplused OÜ, Apollo Kino OÜ, APLSkypark OÜ, FC Kaunas OÜ, Apollo Pay OÜ, APL Digital Solutions OÜ, Holding Services OÜ. She is also the founder, CEO, and a member of the Management Board of Cobalt Financial Technologies Inc. Liisi Znatokov or persons related to her do not own LHV Group shares.

After the General Meeting of Shareholders LHV Group, the sole shareholder of AS LHV Pank, decided to elect Liisi Znatokov also as a Supervisory Board member of AS LHV Pank for a five-year term and also extended the term of members Rain Lõhmus and Tiina Mõis for a five-year term.

Conjointly, LHV Group’s and LHV Pank’s Supervisory Boards elected Liisi Znatokov the Chair of the Risk and Capital Committees of both LHV Group and LHV Pank. Rain Lõhmus, the previous Chairman will remain a member of the Risk and Capital Committees, there were no other changes decided regarding the committees.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1080 people. As at the end of February, LHV’s banking services are being used by 424,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 121,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 164,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



