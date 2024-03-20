TAB Bank Promotes Terri Lins to Chief Credit Officer

OGDEN, Utah, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announced today the promotion of Terri Lins as Chief Credit Officer, effective immediately. Lins has been an integral part of the TAB Bank team for more than a decade, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

As Chief Credit Officer, Lins will oversee all aspects of the bank’s credit risk, including the special assets, underwriting and credit administration groups. Lins’ leadership will be instrumental in maintaining and enhancing the bank’s credit performance.

In her previous role as Senior Credit Officer, Lins played a pivotal role in the development and execution of TAB Bank’s Credit Program, establishing and adhering to high standards and procedures that contributed to the bank’s excellent credit quality. Her credit analysis and risk management expertise drove strategic initiatives and enhanced the credit portfolio.

“Terri Lins is a mentor to many members of our credit team and has been instrumental in shaping and implementing credit policies, ensuring sound credit decisions,” said Tyler Heap, President at TAB Bank. “She demonstrates exceptional leadership, underwriting expertise, portfolio analysis skills and a commitment to customer service. Terri will continue to deliver outstanding results in supporting the bank’s mission to ‘lift and empower’ our customers.”

Lins brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position. As Director of Corporate Credit at TAB Bank, she led the underwriting department, refining credit strategies and playing a pivotal role in corporate credit decision-making. As a Senior Underwriter for TAB, she honed her skills in evaluating creditworthiness, conducting risk assessments and structuring financial deals. Before joining TAB Bank, Lins was Director of Syndicated Asset-Based Lending at Washington Mutual.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of the TAB Bank team, where I have helped shape our ABL group alongside some very talented colleagues,” Lins said. “I look forward to continuing to build on TAB’s culture of excellent credit quality to move the bank forward.”

Outside of her corporate duties, Lins serves on the Finance Committee of the YWCA Utah. She started and coached the first chapter of Girls on the Run at her children’s school—a fun, evidence-based program that inspires all girls to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. Lins has also volunteered in various capacities at a local elementary and middle school, including volunteering for multiple years as the head coach for the girls’ basketball teams.

Lins holds an active CPA License and received her B.A. from Austin Collage and her MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across various industries throughout the country. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank