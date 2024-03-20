Toll Brothers Announces Newest Luxury Home Community, Bronson Peak, Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida

APOPKA, Fla., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Bronson Peak, is coming soon to the intersection of Boy Scout Road and Jackson Street in Apopka, Florida. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is underway, and sales will start later this spring.



Located in Apopka, Bronson Peak will include 313 new homes within four collections, including 95 two-story townhomes in the Hamlin Collection, 60 bungalow-style single-family homes in the Juniper Collection, 79 single-family homes on 50-foot-wide home sites in the Seville Collection, and 79 single-family homes on 60-foot-wide home sites in the Valencia Collection. Toll Brothers home buyers in Bronson Peak will be able to choose from 21 exquisite home designs with flexible floor plans ranging from 1,760 to 3,987+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes in Bronson Peak will be priced from the upper $300,000s to low $600,000s.





“Bronson Peak will offer residents the best in luxury living with versatile home designs curated for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered onsite,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “With four diverse collections of home designs, coupled with exceptional amenities, Bronson Peak will embody the epitome of modern luxury living.”

Bronson Peak by Toll Brothers will include a future onsite clubhouse and amenities including a pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations. Wekiwa Springs State Park, Downtown Winter Garden, and Kit Land Nelson Park as well as Orlando’s sporting arenas and stadiums are all located within a short drive. Children living in the community may have the opportunity to attend school in the Orange County School District.

Major thoroughfares including Florida routes 414, 451, and 429 are easily accessible from Bronson Peak, offering homeowners convenient access to Orlando in less than 30 minutes.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities scheduled to open later this spring in the Orlando area include Woodside Preserve and Fontaine. For more information on Bronson Peak and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5109d25-f394-4bcd-994f-6c8ae3272c7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa1c600-95a1-44ad-a8ba-d9aa9a43e930

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)