Global Gait Biometrics Market Report 2024-2028 - Rising Adoption of Contactless Biometrics, Growing Potential Use of Gait Biometrics in Geriatric Care and Increased R&D Spending by Market Vendors

The gait biometrics market is forecasted to grow by USD 58.62 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of contactless biometrics, the growing potential use of gait biometrics in geriatric care, and increased R&D spending by market vendors.

This study identifies the growing popularity of 3D-based gait recognition software as one of the prime reasons driving the gait biometrics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of gait authentication apps in smartphones and the increasing use of portable gait analyzers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gait biometrics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the gait biometrics market covers the following areas:

Gait biometrics market sizing

Gait biometrics market forecast

Gait biometrics market industry analysis

The gait biometrics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Healthcare

Sports

Security

Research

By Type

Assessment

Treatment

Monitoring

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gait biometrics market vendors that include BioSensics, CIR Systems Inc., DIH Group, Fujitsu Ltd., GaitTronics Inc., Innovative Sports Training Inc., Mar Systems Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Motus Global, Movella Inc, Noraxon USA, Qualisys AB, ScribeLabs Inc., and Tekscan Inc..

Also, the gait biometrics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gait biometrics market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Security - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Research - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Treatment - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

BioSensics

CIR Systems Inc.

DIH Group

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaitTronics Inc.

Innovative Sports Training Inc.

Mar Systems Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

MindMaze SA

Motus Global

Movella Inc

Noraxon USA

Qualisys AB

ScribeLabs Inc.

Tekscan Inc.

