Cardiometabolic Health Congress Hosts the 2024 Women's Masterclass in California to Advance Cardio-renal-metabolic Care for Women

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), a pioneer in medical education, is proud to announce its fourth iteration of the Women's Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. On April 18-20, 2024, esteemed experts in women's cardio-renal-metabolic care will convene in the breathtaking coastal locale of Dana Point, California.

Distinguished faculty will present comprehensive medical education designed for all healthcare professionals who treat women, enhancing their ability to identify and treat cardio-renal-metabolic conditions in women across the lifespan.

Attendees will earn 11.75 CE/CME credits in pivotal topics, including:

Cardiovascular disease symptoms and clinical presentations in women The interplay between conventional and women-specific cardiometabolic risk factors The connection between mental health, cognitive decline, and cardiometabolic wellness in women Key targets in the inflammatory pathway that impact cardiovascular disease development and progression Emerging therapies in cardio-renal-metabolic medicine, with a focus on women-specific considerations Individualized, evidence-based approaches for managing women with cardio-renal-metabolic risks

Led by co-chairs Dr. Pamela B. Morris and Dr. Christie M. Ballantyne, this wellness-inspired masterclass will once again be held in Southern California at the resplendent Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. Amidst the rustic coastal charm of Laguna Cliffs, attendees will have the opportunity to reconnect with themselves and nature through guided wellness activities, including outdoor Zumba sessions with Dr. Ballantyne himself.

Because CMHC remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering collaborations with organizations dedicated to increasing awareness and reducing disparities in women's treatment; many like-minded regional and national organizations will be in attendance.

Given the intimate nature of the event, space at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa is limited. CMHC strongly recommends that interested providers register now and secure seats for this immersive educational experience.

Visit www.cardiometabolichealth.org/womens-health-masterclass-2024/ for more information and to register for the CMHC Women's Masterclass.

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual CMHC is now the largest U.S.-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes by providing top-tier continuing medical education that targets the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.