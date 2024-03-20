United States Milk Powder Market Size, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2024 and 2030: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Milk Powder Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Milk Powder Market is anticipated to attain US$ 13.73 Billion by 2030 from US$ 10.11 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during 4.47%

Milk powder has gained traction in the United States as a staple in diverse food products and recipes because of its affordability and extended storage capabilities. The emergence of globalization has made people more occupied. They have altered their lifestyle, and the time spent on household work, such as cooking, has dramatically decreased. This absence of time has prompted clients to discover ways to speed up family work. Consumers have embraced packaged and processed meals and convenient food to reduce the time needed to prepare food. With clients increasingly prioritizing convenience and dietary value, the worldwide and domestic markets for milk powder continue to enlarge gradually.







As per the Journal of Cardiac Failure, roughly 6.7 million Americans above 20 years of age have heart failure (HF), and the incidence is foreseen to extend to 8.5 million Americans by 2030. Consumers grappling with obesity and coronary heart disorder add to the growth of the United States milk powder market. This is attributed to milk powder's benefits for weight management because of its low cholesterol content. This twin gain drives its utilization among fitness-conscious people. Consequently, the milk powder market is poised to increase in the United States as more people seek healthier alternatives.



Moreover, cost optimization is paramount within the U.S. milk powder market, with water elimination during drying, decreasing waste and transportation charges. This streamlined method enhances operational performance, making it economically wonderful. By disposing of water, producers decrease the weight and volume of the final product, mainly reducing delivery fees. Moreover, with decreased waste generation, corporations save on disposal expenses while improving sustainability practices. This attention to cost-effective operations contributes notably to the competitiveness of the milk powder market in the United States.



The dairy sector in the United States recognizes the varying necessities of customers concerning milk powder, which relies on its supposed utility. Employing modern technology, U.S. milk powder manufacturers are improving their operations and centers to consistently surpass clients' exacting standards for quality and sensory attributes. Supported by rigorous regularity protocols, non-stop year-round production, and a broadening worldwide outlook, the U.S. dairy sector stands prepared to fulfill global customers' growing and varied requests for quality milk powders.



As more women enter the workforce, the demand for milk powder in the United States surges, driving market expansion. With busy schedules, working mothers often seek convenient yet nutritious options for their families. Milk powder is convenient, providing a longer shelf life and easier preparation than fresh milk. This trend reflects a societal shift towards convenience-driven consumption patterns, contributing to the steady growth of the United States milk powder market.



Skimmed milk powder might hold a prominent position among the segments in the United States milk powder market



By type, the United States milk powder market is organized into Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Fat-Filled Milk Powder, and Others.

Skimmed milk powder is one of the leading segments in the U.S. market. This is because of heightened health consciousness. It caters to the increasing demand for healthier nutritional selections with decreased fat content. Skimmed milk powder is a flexible factor used in numerous food applications, making it a desired option for manufacturers. Besides, its longer shelf life and easy storage contribute to consumer convenience. As fitness-aware traits persist, the recognition of skimmed milk powder continues to push upward, driving its prominence within the market.



One of the substantial shares in the United States milk powder market is infant formula



By application, the United States milk powder market is separated into Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savories, and Other applications.

Infant formula commands one of the significant shares of the U.S. milk powder market. This is owed to its essential function in early childhood nutrition. With growing awareness about the importance of proper toddler feeding and increasing numbers of working parents, the demand for toddler formulation remains sturdy.

Further, advancements in formulation improvement, consisting of fortified variants catering to specific fitness needs, contribute to its market dominance. Furthermore, stringent regulatory requirements ensure product safety, bolstering consumer consideration. These factors collectively function infant formula as a crucial United States milk powder market section.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States

