Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Trendyol ,TurkSey, Facebook, and Instagram

Social commerce industry in Turkey is expected to grow by 35.4% on annual basis to reach US$3.82 billion in 2024.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.2% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2.82 billion in 2023 to reach US$13.76 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages70
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$13.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate29.2%
Regions CoveredTurkey

Scope

Key Players

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Trendyol
  • TurkSey

Turkey Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Turkey Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

