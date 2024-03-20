South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2023: Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations, Local and International Influencing Factors

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South African imports of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles grew strongly in 2022. Vehicle exports increased at a lower rate and below the units exported in 2019. Vehicle manufacturing sales grew strongly. Weak consumer confidence and high interest rates have reduced demand for new vehicles, while manufacturers still face some supply challenges for key components, despite the supply of semiconductors improving somewhat in recent months. The industry is concerned over the delay by the government in finalising an electric vehicle policy.
Challenges
Counterfeit vehicles and parts is a growing concern.
Decreasing sales due to the tighter economic environment. Delays in sourcing some vehicle parts and components continue, despite some improvements in semiconductors supply. High import duties on EVs. Increasing input costs. Lack of electricity. Local logistics challenges at ports and rail are lowering the competitiveness of local vehicle manufacturing. Low local EV production and low EV adoption may lead to South Africa failing to take advantage of the growing EV market. Low productivity. No incentives for production of EVs. Political unrest and strikes. Shortage of skills.
Opportunities
Import of cheap vehicles.
Increased exports to the rest of Africa. Production of batteries for EVs or supply of key raw materials for battery production. Supply of local inputs by black component suppliers.
Outlook
The outlook for the motor vehicle sector remains uncertain, as domestic sales are likely to remain muted as low consumer confidence and high interest rates affect demand. Estimates are that domestic and export sales growth will slow in 2023. Industry players have warned that exports could be affected if the country does not improve political governance and remove taxes that make domestic cars too expensive for most South Africans to buy. There is also some concern that South Africa may lose export share if it fails to shift to electric vehicle production soon enough. Report Coverage
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components.
It contains information on the vehicle population, the size and state of manufacturing, retail and aftermarket, manufacture market share, production statistics, investment by manufacturers, trade, electric vehicles, car prices, corporate actions and influencing factors such as environmental issues, innovation, government support and competition. There are profiles of 102 companies including the major manufacturers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford and BMW, dealerships including CFAO, Motus and Honda, and truck and bus companies such as Daimler Truck, FAW and Scania.
Trends
Demand for new vehicles is being reduced by low consumer confidence and high interest rates. EV sales are small but growing. Local consumers are buying cheaper, smaller cars. Local vehicle manufacturers are planning to transition to manufacturing EVs. Manufacturers are developing vehicles with more software features. The share of used cars sales is growing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.5. Government Support
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. EVs
6.8. Counterfeit Vehicles and Parts
6.9. Vehicle Prices
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
- Manufacturers and Imports of Motor Vehicles
- Manufacturers of Bodies for Motor Vehicles & Trailers and Semi-Trailers
- Domestic Vehicle Sales & Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships
- Fitment Centres
- Manufacturers of Parts and Accessories for Motor Vehicles
- Auto Salvage Sector
COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS AND IMPORTS OF MOTOR VEHICLES
- Bell Equipment Ltd
- BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd
- Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
- Ever Star Industries (Pty) Ltd
- FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd
- Irizar Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd
- MAN Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (Pty) Ltd
- Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd
- Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tata Motors (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- UD Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Volkswagen of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS OF BODIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES & TRAILERS AND SEMI TRAILERS
- Afrit (Pty) Ltd
- Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd
- Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd
- Route Management (Pty) Ltd
- Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd
- TFM Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - DOMESTIC VEHICLE SALES & MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MOTOR VEHICLES: DEALERSHIPS
- BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Busco Marketing CC
- CFAO Mobility (Pty) Ltd
- Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
- Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
- FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd
- Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd
- Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd
- LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MAN Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Maritime Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Masala Ramabulana Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- McCarthy (Pty) Ltd
- Motus Holdings Ltd
- Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- NMI Durban South Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd
- Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Voertuie vir Almal (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Waterworld (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - FITMENT CENTRES
- Auto and Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd
- Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd
- Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd
- Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd
- PG Group (Pty) Ltd
- Protea Versoolwerke (Ermelo) (Pty) Ltd
- Supa Quick Retail (Pty) Ltd
- TiAuto Investments (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - MANUFACTURERS OF PARTS AND ACCESSORIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES
- Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd
- AUNDE South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd
- Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- AutoX (Pty) Ltd
- Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Borbet SA (Pty) Ltd
- Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd
- Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Federal-Mogul of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd
- Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd
- G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd
- KAP Ltd
- Lear Sewing (Pty) Ltd
- Lumotech (Pty) Ltd
- MA Automotive Tool and Die (Pty) Ltd
- MAHLE Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd
- PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd
- PG Group (Pty) Ltd
- Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd
- Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - AUTO SALVAGE SECTOR
- ACME Salvage (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd
- Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC
- Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Dynamic Salvage Management CC
- Gounden and Gounden CC
- M and D House Motors CC
- Salvage Management and Disposals (Pty) Ltd
