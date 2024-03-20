Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market to Reach USD 1.65 Billion by 2033: Comprehensive Analysis on Trends, Growth Drivers, and Regional Forecast

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Drug; By Indication; By End User; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market valuation will ascend from USD 0.614 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 1.64 billion by the year 2033.

In-depth market segmentation reveals that paclitaxel-drug-coated balloon catheters have consistently dominated the industry, largely due to their established effectiveness and recent FDA approvals. On the other hand, a spotlight shines on sirolimus as it exhibits the fastest growth trajectory with potential advantages in treating vascular restenosis.

As for the market indicators, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases alongside technological advancements plays a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Hospitals have emerged as the leading end-users due to the upsurge in angioplasty procedures and regulatory approvals of new products.

North America retains the crown for the highest revenue in the industry, propelled by innovations, regulatory endorsements, and a rising prevalence of heart diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is catching up swiftly with the highest CAGR, driven by enhanced healthcare infrastructure, an uptick in minimally invasive procedures, and favorable regulatory scenarios.

The comprehensive analysis of the drug-eluting balloon catheters market encompasses:

Insightful evaluation of driving factors such as the upsurge in minimally invasive procedures and technological progress.

Targeted investigation of high growth potential markets with a special emphasis on peripheral and coronary interventions.

Forecasting market expansion with granular breakdowns by drug, indication, end user, and regions.

The detailed market forecast is poised to be a critical resource for stakeholders, healthcare providers, and investors focusing on the cardiovascular medical devices sector. It paints a clear picture of the market dynamics over the next decade, outlining potential strides and shifts that may enhance decision-making and strategic planning in the industry.

Trends and Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: A significant factor propelling market growth is the global shift toward less invasive medical interventions.

Technological Innovations: Advanced catheters and regulatory approvals for new products foster a conducive environment for market expansion.

Advanced catheters and regulatory approvals for new products foster a conducive environment for market expansion. Regional Market Developments: Both established and emerging markets are highlighted, showcasing North America's dominance and the Asia Pacific's significant growth spurt.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

