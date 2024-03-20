Global Fishing Footwear Market Set to Reach $848.8 Million by 2030: North America Leads Following Surge in Recreational Fishing

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Footwear Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Boots, Shoes, and Others), Category (Men and Women), and End Use (Residential/Recreational and Commercial)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research publication on the global fishing footwear industry brings to light the significant growth and opportunities that lie within this niche sector. The in-depth analysis examines the factors propelling the market towards an estimated size of US$ 848.8 million by 2030. The product segment expansion, coupled with rising participation in the sport, marks the industry's progressive acceleration with a robust CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market's comprehensive segmentation overview reveals primary insights into product types, categories, and end-uses within the fishing footwear ecosystem. Among the differentiated products, boots stand as the pillar of demand due to their indispensable role in safeguarding anglers amidst their marine ventures. The men's category, specifically, evidences a significant rise attributed to increased male engagement in fishing activities across geographic locales.

North America Leads Global Market Expansion Following Surge in Recreational Fishing

The report identifies North America as the current market leader, attributing its dominance to a combination of factors including elevated interest in recreational fishing, enhanced commercial operations, and availability of advanced durable fishing gear. The region’s economic framework benefits extensively from commercial fishing, with the recreational front gaining traction for its health and therapeutic potency. Key players in the effective market ecosystem - Shimano Singapore Pte Ltd, Grundens LLC, Aftco Manufacturing Co Inc., amongst others - are strategically launching innovative footgear and tactical marketing plans, aiming to capitalize on market prospects and strengthen their global footprints.

Research Highlights Market Dynamics and Forecast Growth



Noteworthy in the analysis is the assessment of fluoroelastomers within the product segment. Resilient against harsh chemicals and high temperatures, these elastomers lead the market share, with the perfluorocarbon elastomers segment predicting the most robust growth rate.

Unveiling of diverse fishing footwear engineered for distinct fishing environments and styles.

Evaluation of consumer trends and preferences in the men’s and women’s segments.

Analysis of residential/recreational versus commercial end-use sectors reflecting varied market demands.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $508.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $848.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Shimano Singapore Pte Ltd

Grundens LLC

Aftco Manufacturing Co Inc.

Huk Gear

Korkers Products LLC

Bryant Sales Co LLC

Guntersville Breathables Inc

Pelagic Inc

Vista Outdoor Inc

Rocky Brands Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/az6oye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment