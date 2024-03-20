DEADLINE ALERT for INMD, AMPL, NOVA, DKS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)

Class Period: June 4, 2021 – October 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (2) demand for the Company’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (3) the Company violated FDA regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; (4) the Company violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

Class Period: September 21, 2021 – February 16, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; (2) that the rapid acceleration in the Company’s 2Q21 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)

Class Period: February 25, 2020 – December 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – August 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (2) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (3) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com