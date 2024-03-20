Enterprise Metadata Management Market to Surge to $25.93 Billion by 2028 with a Robust CAGR of 22.18% - Rapid Adoption of Blockchain and IoT Technology Transforms Metadata Management Across Industries

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is poised for a significant expansion at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.18% from 2023 to 2028. As we witness an unprecedented growth, the market is set to leap from its current valuation of USD 9.52 billion to USD 25.93 billion over the forecast period.

This remarkable trajectory underscores increasing automation across diverse business operations and the need to effectively manage burgeoning customer and business data volumes. The integration of state-of-the-art technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, is offering new modalities for metadata management applications. Particularly, blockchain technology is rapidly gaining traction across various industries due to its potential to manage and protect metadata.

The surge in digitalization has prompted enterprises to create and process massive data streams. The rise in digital data creation is directly associated with the increase in devices capable of generating data. Legacy systems are being outpaced by these developments, resulting in a paradigm shift towards sophisticated enterprise metadata management solutions adaptable to both on-premises and cloud infrastructures. While opportunities abound, the industry faces challenges related to maintaining informational consistency across numerous channels. The absence of a single, consolidated repository for all environmental metadata impedes market growth to some extent.

The Media & Entertainment sector emerges as a significant driver for the market growth, undergoing transformative alterations in line with the evolving patterns of media consumption. With audiences favoring online content access, robust metadata management becomes critically important for streaming platforms. It provides a backbone, allowing organized content delivery alongside monetization strategies correlating to user retention and direct revenue impact.

Increasing relevance, enhanced business intelligence, and resource efficiency are among the pivotal components that place enterprise metadata management at the forefront of service enhancement and profit maximization for media platforms.

The North American market is currently a leader in enterprise metadata management adoption, marked by the early embrace of analytical tools by consumers and businesses. The region's investment surge in Big Data and analytics sets a fertile ground for further advancement in metadata management. Notable industries driving this uptake in North American markets include banking, telecommunication, media and entertainment, as well as healthcare and retail sectors. The exponential increase in data generation due to digitization reinforces the need for robust data and metadata management tools.

In the enterprise metadata management landscape, key vendors are continuously engaging in strategic alliances and collaborative efforts to optimize their offerings. These initiatives enhance the visibility of enterprise data, aid in development of data pipelines, and contribute to the understanding and insights derived from the vast information repositories.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Alation Inc.

Collibra N.V.

Informatica LLC

Datum LLC

Smartlogic Semaphore Inc.

Global IDs Incorporation

ASG Technologies

Alex Solutions

