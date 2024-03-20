Global Site Preparation Contractors Market Report 2024-2028 & 2033 Featuring D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co, Angel Brothers Enterprises, Plateau Excavation, Bristol Site Contractors, and Penhall International Corp

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Site Preparation Contractors Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global site preparation contractors market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $291.98 billion in 2023 to $312.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to construction and real estate development, infrastructure projects, population growth and urbanization, government investment, and natural disaster recovery efforts.



The site preparation contractors market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $420.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The expansion anticipated in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of sustainable construction practices, the implementation of renewable energy projects, urban redevelopment initiatives, government investments in infrastructure, and growth in commercial and industrial construction. Prominent trends expected in the forecast period encompass the utilization of diverse soil stabilization techniques, collaboration with ecosystem restoration efforts, adaptation to climate change challenges, support for prefabrication and modular construction, and increased government funding and infrastructure investments.



The site preparation contractor market is anticipated to experience growth driven by the increasing expenditure in construction projects. As highlighted in a statistical report by the United States Census Bureau in March 2023, construction spending in the United States grew from $1.54 trillion in November 2020 to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, marking a substantial 16.3% increase. Consequently, the growth in the construction sector is expected to propel the site preparation contractor market.



The expansion of infrastructure development is poised to be a significant driver for the site preparation contractor market. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) in the United States, with a budget of $1.2 trillion announced in November 2021, is set to drive substantial improvements in roads, bridges, airports, railroads, clean water access, and broadband internet over the next decade. This substantial investment in infrastructure development is a key factor fueling the growth of the site preparation contractors market.



A noteworthy trend in the site preparation contractor market is the adoption of technological advancements. For example, Eyrus Inc., a US-based software business, launched Eyrus Evolved in December 2022 - an end-to-end solution offering real-time workforce data and analytics for better decision-making by general contractors. The platform utilizes construction IoT technology to automate operations, decreasing administrative overhead by 25%.



Major companies in the site preparation contractors market are focusing on the development of high-power tillers. Tillers, designed for soil preparation and cultivation, are gaining prominence. V.S.T Tillers Tractors Ltd., an India-based agricultural machinery company, launched the 95 DI Ignito Power Tiller in September 2021 - a 9 HP electric start power tiller suitable for tasks such as bund formation, de-weeding, and spraying. This innovation aims to enhance efficiency for small and marginal farmers.



In June 2022, LJA Engineering Inc., a US-based engineering consulting firm, acquired Innovative Land Consultants Inc., a move aimed at obtaining substantial expertise in project management, design, and land development planning. Innovative Land Consultants Inc. brings valuable services such as surveying, site design, and renderings to the portfolio of LJA Engineering Inc.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the site preparation contractors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the site preparation contractors market report fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the site preparation contractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the site preparation contractors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Walk Behind Tillers; Handheld Trimmers; Handheld Augers



2) By Equipment: Excavators; Loaders; Dump Trucks; Other Equipment



3) By Application: Industrial; Business; Services; Other Applications



4) By End-User: Residential; Non-Residential



Key Companies Mentioned: D H Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc.; Angel Brothers Enterprises Ltd.; Plateau Excavation Inc.; Bristol Site Contractors LLC; Penhall International Corp.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

D H Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc.

Angel Brothers Enterprises Ltd.

Plateau Excavation Inc.

Bristol Site Contractors LLC

Penhall International Corp.

Sherwood Construction Co. Inc.

Supreme Group Inc.

Manafort Brothers Incorporated

Phillips & Jordan Inc.

Ground Construction Ltd.

Keller Inc.

Keltbray Ltd.

Controlled Demolition Inc.

Modern Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Bechtel Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

AECOM Technology Corporation

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

Black & Veatch Corporation

WorleyParsons Limited

McDermott International Inc.

Wood Group

CH2M Hill

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Stantec Inc.

GHD Group

WSP Global Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr7umz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.