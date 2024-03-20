Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market Research Report 2024-2028 & 2033: Rising Pet Ownership and Livestock Production Driving the Industry

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Anti-infectives Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary anti-infectives market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by factors such as the notable surge in pet ownership and increased livestock production. Recent studies have illuminated the crucial role of veterinary anti-infectives in preserving animal health - a sector that’s witnessing rapid developments and strategic corporate activities.



According to the research report, the veterinary anti-infectives market is forecasted to grow from $5.09 billion in 2023 to $8.05 billion in 2028, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of various market segments and geographic regions, supplemented with market trends and insights critical for industry stakeholders.



The report highlights several factors contributing to this market expansion:

Influx in pet ownership, particularly in the younger demographic, with an inclination towards caring for companion animals as family members.

Escalation in livestock production necessitates effective veterinary anti-infective solutions to prevent disease outbreaks and ensure animal welfare.

Technological innovations in animal healthcare medications and treatment methodologies.

Strategic partnerships within the industry to confront challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.

Furthermore, the report identifies North America as the current leader in the market while anticipating Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.



Notable trends and advancements in the veterinary anti-infectives space include the development of novel drugs with faster response times and modernized solutions for contagious diseases such as bovine respiratory infections. Additionally, partnerships and alliances continue to strengthen global efforts in combating antimicrobial resistance, marking a significant emphasis on collaborative international endeavors.



The uptake in veterinary anti-infectives is indicative of a broader shift towards prioritizing animal health in both domestic and agricultural settings. Major companies in the industry continue to innovate and contribute to veterinary practices, ensuring an ongoing commitment to the health of the world’s pet and livestock populations.



Regional Insights and Industry Players



The detailed report provides an in-depth look at various regions' contributions and prospects:

Highlights the dominance of North America in the veterinary anti-infectives market in 2023. Projects Asia-Pacific to be the quickest growth region.

It also profiles key companies that are influential in the veterinary anti-infectives industry, detailing their offerings, methodologies, and latest strategic moves.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

