AKRO Investor Notice: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (https://aftlaw.com/), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, is investigating whether Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, violated U.S. federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.



According to a report by Investors Business Daily published on October 10, 2023, Akero’s “liver-disease treatment fell short in a midstage study”, and “[O]ver 36 weeks, 22% to 24% of patients who received Akero’s drug had at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis compared to 14% of the placebo group. The result wasn’t statistically significant.” On this news, Akero stock fell sharply.

If you are an Akero investor who purchased shares between September 13, 2022 and October 9, 2023, inclusive, and interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jack Fruchter or Michael Klein by email at AKRO@aftlaw.com, or telephonically at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com) is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP has extensive experience in litigating on behalf of investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the investigation, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Jack Fruchter & Michael Klein

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP

450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10123

Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or 1608

Fax: (212) 279-3655

Email: AKRO@aftlaw.com