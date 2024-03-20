Investment Banking on the Rise: 2024-2033 Industry Analysis Featuring JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, HSBC Holdings, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, and More

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study unveils the investment banking market's ascent from $131.25 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $142.16 billion in 2024, marking a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Vividly, the report captures the drivers of such growth, including geopolitical influences, regulatory changes, and burgeoning sectors like private equity. Furthermore, the projection of the market reaching $194.05 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% underlines the industry's enduring momentum and vitality.

Technological Integration and Digital Currencies

Emphasizing on technological trends, the document underscores the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in streamlining investment banking processes. The analysis exemplifies this with the revealing of Vantage, Wells Fargo's new AI-powered platform, setting a benchmark for innovation within the sector.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rise

In a geographical context, the study sheds light on North America’s continuing dominance within the market, with emerging growth in the Asia-Pacific region closely examined. Details on the diverse market segments offer a granular look at the services propelling the industry forward, encompassing mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt underwriting, and financial advisory services.

Strategic M&A and Market Positioning

The publication highlights the importance of M&A for strategic market positioning, as larger entities aim to integrate niche firms to diversify offerings and capture additional market share.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $142.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $194.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

