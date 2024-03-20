Global Laminated Busbar Market on the Rise: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by Material, End-User, Insulation Material, and Region through 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laminated Busbar Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum) End-User (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential) Insulation Material (Epoxy Powder Coating, Polyester Film, PVF Film, Polyester Resin, Heat-Resistant Fiber) Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the laminated busbar market projects a significant growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating the market size reaching USD 1,296 million by 2030. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030, the market anticipates a steadfast increase stemming from the pressing need for high-quality, uninterrupted energy supply and the modernization of aging electrical distribution systems.

Epoxy Powder Coating Segment to Dominate Insulation Materials

Insulation materials such as epoxy powder coating are at the forefront, accounting for a considerable market share due to superior properties, including remarkable adhesion and resistance to chemicals and heat. This makes it a preferred insulation material, contributing significantly to the growth of the laminated busbar market over the forecast period.

Aluminum Laminated Busbars Gain Traction

The aluminum segment, by material, is expected to witness noteworthy demand due to cost efficiency, lighter weight, and enhanced conductivity after technological improvements such as tin plating. Demand in regions sensitive to material costs, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, underscores the expansion of the aluminum-laminated busbar market.

North America's Role Pivotal in Market Advancement

North America's share of the global laminated busbar market, including the US, Mexico, and Canada, underpins the region's robust investments in the modernization of its electrical infrastructure. The ongoing projects in smart grid deployment, asset monitoring, and analytics are projected to bolster the region’s market growth in the laminated busbar space. The research publication provides an exhaustive analysis of key drivers influencing the market, such as the trend towards renewable energy, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and the upgrade of electrical infrastructure.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

An extensive competitive analysis included in the report reveals the strategies and product offerings of leading market players. The findings from primary interviews with industry experts and C-level executives illuminate the current market scenario and future growth opportunities.

Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Market developments influenced by the need for efficient energy distribution and technological advancements

Thorough competitive assessment of key market players

The publication outlines the crucial role laminated busbars play in power efficiency and safety, emphasizing their importance in the evolution of the energy sector. As industries move towards sustainability and smart technologies, the report illustrates how laminated busbars are becoming integral components in a multiplicity of applications. With deep-diving insights into the market dynamics and detailed forecasts, the report serves as a strategic guide to stakeholders, helping them navigate the complex landscape of the laminated busbar sector. As global energy demands surge and electrical systems become ever more sophisticated, the laminated busbar market is poised for continual growth well into the next decade.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $863 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1296 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Drivers

Increased Demand for Safe and Secure Electrical Distribution Systems

Significant Operational Benefits and Cost-Efficiency of Laminated Busbars

Strong Focus on Generating Power Using Renewable Energy

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Growing Competition from Local Firms or Unorganized Sector

High Initial Cost of Laminated Busbars

Opportunities

Aging Electrical Infrastructure and Rising Electricity Demand

Increasing Adoption of HVDC Technology

Ongoing Advancements in Insulation Materials

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices, Especially Copper

Companies Profiled

Amphenol Corporation

Methode Electronics, Inc.

Mersen Group

Rogers Corporation

Sun.King Technology Group Limited

Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric Co. Ltd.

Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Eagtop Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. (Eagtop)

Shenzhen Busbar Sci-Tech Development Co. Ltd.

Storm Power Components

Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc.

Electronic Systems Packaging LLC

Jans Copper Private Limited

Molex

Shenzhen Woer Electric Technology Co. Ltd.

Raychem Rpg Private Limited

Zhejiang Rhi Electric Co. Ltd.

Segue Electronics, Inc.

Kinto Group

Ems Industrial & Service Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cocgh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment