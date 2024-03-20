Fluorescent Pigment Market Poised for Heightened Growth, Reaching USD 498 Million by 2028 with Notable CAGR Amidst Consumer Demand Surge

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorescent Pigment Market by Formulation (Organic, Inorganic), Characteristic Type, Type, Intensity (High Intensity, Medium Intensity, Low Intensity), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks), End-Use Industry, & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Research Report Highlights Key Market Trends and Opportunities in the Global Fluorescent Pigment Sector



A cutting-edge industry analysis reveals a promising forecast for the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, anticipated to expand significantly from USD 377 million in 2023 to USD 498 million by 2028, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Market growth is stimulated by the increasing application scope, technological advancements in pigment formulation, and the heightened consumer demand from burgeoning economies.

The comprehensive study provides critical insights into the market dynamics, covering Formulation (Organic, Inorganic), Characteristic Type, Type, Intensity (High Intensity, Medium Intensity, Low Intensity), and Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks) across varied End-Use Industries. Trending growth is especially pronounced within the Asia-Pacific region, labeling it as the most rapidly ascending market.

Intense Popularity for Dayglow Pigments and Thermoplastic Characteristics

The report identifies thermoplastic fluorescent pigments as exhibiting the speediest growth trajectory, known for their superior solvent resistance and wide application range.

Dayglow pigments dominate the market share with their exceptional vibrancy and visibility, crucial to various applications that demand high-impact aesthetics and functionality.

Market Expansion Fueled by Sector-Specific Application Demand

Key end-use industries contributing to the expansion include textiles, printing, packaging, and electronics, underscoring the Asia-Pacific region's substantial economic progress and rising consumer expenditure.

A series of rigorous primary interviews were conducted as part of the market's evaluation process, with participants spanning Company Types (Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%) and Designation Levels, offering insightful perspectives from various professionals in the field.

Report Coverage and Strategic Analysis

Providing a granular analysis, the report segments the market by diverse categories, offering estimations on the overall market value. It offers a strategic viewpoint of the prominent industry players, considering their market positioning and recent product advancements.

The vital information compiled in the report serves to underscore the market's trajectory, considering various drivers such as consumer preferences for vibrant and eye-catching colors and an uptick in the use of security measures and anti-counterfeiting technologies. Additionally, the document delves into the challenges posed by complex manufacturing processes and competition from alternative coloring technologies.

The findings presented in the report aim to empower stakeholders with actionable data and insights, shedding light on the market penetration, product innovations, development trends, diversification scope, and competitive landscape assessment.

The developments in the Fluorescent Pigment Market are of significant interest to businesses and investors aiming to capitalize on the vibrant growth and expansion of this sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $377 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $498 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Radiant Color Nv

Luminochem

Sinloihi Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Minghui International Trading Co. Ltd.

Dayglo Color Corp.

Wanlong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Aron Universal Limited

Vicome Corp.

Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Brilliant Group, Inc.

Huangshan Jiajia Fluorescent Material Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Liwang Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiaoling Bailin Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Aralon

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Fluorcolors

Spectra Colors Co. Ltd.

Ukseung Chemical Co. Ltd.

J-Color

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou)

Quingdao Topwell Chemicals Materials Co. Ltd.

Organic Dyes and Pigments

S D International

Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Neovchem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa03h4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment