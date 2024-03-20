MORF Investor Notice: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Morphic Holding, Inc.  (NASDAQ:MORF)

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (https://aftlaw.com/), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, is investigating whether Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), a biopharmaceutical company, violated U.S. federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.



On September 22, 2023, Morphic released data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its drug candidate, MORF-057, revealing that “endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients at week 12,” which was less than the 41% shown by Entyvio. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped $28.26, or 54.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $23.14 per share on September 25, 2023.

If you are a Morphic investor who purchased shares between April 25, 2023 and September 21, 2023, inclusive, and interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jack Fruchter or Michael Klein by email at MORF@aftlaw.com, or telephonically at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com) is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP has extensive experience in litigating on behalf of investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the investigation, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Jack Fruchter & Michael Klein

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP

450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10123

Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or 1608

Fax: (212) 279-3655

Email: MORF@aftlaw.com