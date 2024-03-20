Global Freeze Drying Market Size To Exceed USD 10.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.55%

New York, United States, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Freeze Drying Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.55% during the projected period.





Freeze drying is a form of dehydration process that involves sublimation of solvent from the product, with minimum heat input for preservation and extending the shelf life of pharmaceuticals, food, and biological products. It is the best method for the preservation of food and pharmaceutical products. The products that are preserved by freeze-drying methods are healthy as they retain nutrients and phytochemicals, are dried and stable with minimal damage to their structure and quality, primarily protecting the biological and chemical structure of the products. Additionally, freeze drying prolongs the product’s shelf life and facilitates storage, handling and transportation of the products. A wide range of freeze-dried foods, ready-to-eat meals to fruits or snacks are easily available in the supermarket. In the laboratory sector, freeze-drying is extensively used for parenteral products and is a crucial part of their storage. The rising demand for freeze-drying techniques in food preservation, contract manufacturing lyophilization services and its advancement uplift the freeze-dryer market demand. The increasing adoption rate of biosimilar products in the biotechnology industry enhances the need for freeze drying. However, high operational cost, energy consumption. Capital investment and lengthy processing time of freeze-drying seek to focus on alternative techniques for drying without compromising quality.

By Product (Tray, Shell, and Manifold), By Scale of Operation (Industrial, Laboratory, Pilot, and General purpose), By Application Analysis (Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Food processing, Surgical procedures, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The tray-style segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on Product Type, the global Freeze drying market is segmented into tray, shell, and manifold. Among these, tray segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Tray-style freeze dryer is largely used segment than manifold and shell freeze segment and the most common method in pharmaceutical industries. It is simple to operate and a wide variety of material can be used. Loading and unloading of the valuable material is precise without any spillage and losses.

The industrial-scale segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the freeze dryer type, the global freeze drying market is segmented into industrial, laboratory, and general purpose. Among these, the industrial-scale segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Freeze drying is widely used to enhance the shelf-life of the product such as vaccines and other inject-able in the pharmaceutical industry. Preservation of foods such as seasonal fruits or coffee, freeze drying technique has the ability to best preserve the flavour and nutritional value of the food.

The food processing segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global freeze drying market is segmented into biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, surgical procedures and others. Among these, the food processing and packaging segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The dynamic trends of food preferences, food safety, security issues, and costs puts the greater emphasis on food safety and security, freeze drying is the chemical free preservation method for freeze dried products thereby increasing the demand for freeze drying.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. According to estimates, the global freeze rying market share is largest in North America. The middle class population in Mexico and U.S. is inducing the market growth of freeze drying. The various manufacturing companies in the region expanding their market by launching freeze dried foods, thus freeze drying market is expected to grow rapidly in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increase utilization of freeze drying technology in major pharmaceutical companies of the region such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd., Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, and Guangzhou Baiyunshan Holdings expected to reach the largest market share where China held the largest market share in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global recombinant vaccine market are Hitachi, Ltd., GEA Group, Cuddon Freeze Dry, SP Industries, Freezedry Specialties, Inc., HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Millrock Technology, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd., TAITEC Corporation, Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Cryotec, Harvest Right, Labconco Corporation and Other Key Players.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2023, Plant Doctor launched a new business, AgTech freeze Drying, adding freeze drying to its manufacturing capabilities and expanding its business to include freeze-dried powdered products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global freeze drying market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Freeze drying Market, Product Type Analysis

Tray

Shell

Manifold

Global Freeze drying Market, Scale of Operation Analysis

Industrial

Laboratory

Pilot

General purpose

Global Freeze Drying Market, Application Analysis

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Surgical procedures

Others

Global Freeze Drying Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



