Thor Equities Group and Vesper Holdings Launch Student Housing Joint Venture

New York, NY, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group and Vesper Holdings, leaders in real estate development and investment, are pleased to announce the launch of a joint venture student housing platform to be called Thor Vesper. The joint venture will be led by Managing Director of Student Accommodations, Christian Davis. Based in Thor’s London office, Mr. Davis will play a key role in Thor’s expansion into the thriving asset class.

With nearly twenty years of expertise in the real estate industry, Mr. Davis will oversee Thor's student housing platform as the demand for space strengthens. Over the course of his career, Mr. Davis has executed over fifty major transactions in the student housing industry totaling over 20,000 beds. Mr. Davis joins Thor from CA Ventures, a real estate investment management company specializing in niche asset classes, where he led a team responsible for the sourcing, structuring, and execution of the UK and Ireland PBSA. Prior to CA Ventures, Mr. Davis has held senior positions at Watkin Jones, The Student Housing Company, and Cushman Wakefield.

“As thematic investors, we are constantly observing trends and seeking out new opportunities. Student housing is a resilient sector with strong fundamentals alike our other focuses, data centers and logistics, and we are thrilled to partner with Vesper Holdings on this latest venture,” said CEO and Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

“Thor and Vesper have built impressive portfolios of best-in-class assets and I look forward to contributing to the development of this joint venture. The student housing sector has performed exceptionally well and is expected to continue on a high growth trajectory for years to come,” said Managing Director of Student Accommodations, Christian Davis.

Thor’s recent activity includes the firm’s push into the data center sector which CEO and Chairman, Joe Sitt, discussed on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street show. Mr. Sitt discussed the voracious appetite for new technology driving the demand for data centers and interest from investors. Thor also completed a series of construction milestones across its industrial portfolio and signed a collection of notable leases in the US in the last few months.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings, and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the sixth largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 52 properties, including over 24,000 student housing beds.