Colleen Froehlichs Three Oaks Michigan Café Serves Beyond the Menu, a Slice of Homely Tradition

Three Oaks, Michigan, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Oaks, Michigan, is best known for its arts and cultural center of Harbor Country with live performance theater, fine arts cinema, art galleries, eclectic shops, and the beloved bakery and breakfast café that started it all, Froehlichs. At its helm is Colleen Froehlich, a dynamic entrepreneur whose journey from the aisles of her mom-and-pop grocery store to the bustling kitchen of her own establishment is nothing short of inspiring. Steeped in tradition and fueled by a passion for food and community, Colleen has transformed Froehlichs into more than just a place to grab a bite.

Colleen’s roots in the food industry run deep, stemming from her upbringing in her grandparents’ grocery store. Her parents instilled in her a love for good food and the importance of personal relationships. From a young age, Colleen was immersed in the world of customer service, learning the art of knowing her patrons’ preferences and building genuine connections with them.

After pursuing various endeavors, including a stint in marketing, food stylist, fashion stylist, and photography, Colleen’s unwavering passion for food drew her back to her roots. In 1992, she took the leap and opened Froehlichs, guided by her vision of creating a space where people could experience the warmth and comfort of home-cooked meals.

One of the hallmarks of Froehlichs is its commitment to quality and authenticity. Colleen’s meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the business, from the handcrafted bread and desserts to the preserves made from locally sourced ingredients. The menus reflect Colleen’s dedication to offering simple yet flavorful dishes that evoke a sense of nostalgia and comfort.

However, it was during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic that Froehlichs truly shone as a beacon of resilience. As lockdowns shuttered businesses and disrupted lives, Colleen and her team faced unprecedented challenges. Yet, amidst the chaos, the community rallied behind Froehlichs, lining up down the street for a taste of comfort and familiarity.

Despite the hardships, Colleen’s unwavering commitment to her employees and customers never wavered. In the face of adversity, she leaned on her familial roots, fostering a sense of camaraderie and support within her team. Employees volunteered their time, driven by a shared sense of purpose and a desire to weather the storm together. She shares, “It has been a journey, a real struggle. But I have had the best employees calling me, asking whether they could still come and help me out.” “When you come to work for my business, you don't just come to work for a company, you come to work for a family. We are a family-owned business, and you basically get another family and get another mom(me).”

Beyond its culinary offerings, Froehlichs has become a hub for community engagement and cultural enrichment. Without the support of Amy and Drew Logan Froehlichs would not have been able to grow into its next phase. The café's expansion into a sit-down restaurant and its partnership with local artisans and farmers have further solidified its role as a catalyst for growth and revitalization in downtown Three Oaks.

Truly a community builder, Colleen shares the story of John and Jennifer Vickers whom she pushed and motivated to open a theater. Today, it has become a popular destination and attraction for the weekends. She believes that it is important to follow one’s passion and not put a round peg in a square hole. By focusing on the people who come to the cafe, Colleen offers more than just coffee and bakery products to this second family, contributing to the growth of the community.

As Froehlichs continues to evolve and grow, one thing remains constant: its commitment to serving up more than just delicious food - it serves up a slice of home, a dash of nostalgia, and a generous helping of love. And for Colleen Froehlich, that’s a recipe for success worth savoring.





