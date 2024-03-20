ARKO Corp. Subsidiary GPM Investments Ramps Up Hiring Initiative to Strengthen Workforce and Foster Growth – Seeking to Hire 1,500 Employees

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”) a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, proudly announces the launch of a comprehensive hiring initiative aimed at prepping for the summer selling season. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and growth, GPM is dedicated to fostering a diverse and dynamic team to propel its mission forward.



Amidst a rapidly evolving market landscape, GPM recognizes the importance of investing in top-tier talent to maintain its competitive edge and continue delivering exceptional products/services to its customers such as its new delectable pizza offering where an enrolled fas REWARDS® member can purchase a whole pizza for only $4.99. The new hiring initiative underscores the company’s dedication to building a robust team in preparation for the peak selling season while promoting growth opportunities for career-minded individuals.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of growth,” said Sr. VP of Human Resources, Veronica Donchez. “Our diverse team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative represents our commitment to attracting the best and brightest minds to join us in shaping the future of our industry.”

“We are currently seeking to hire 1,500 employees who are passionate about our industry and possess the skills, creativity, and drive to make a significant impact,” adds Donchez.

The hiring initiative encompasses a wide range of positions from those in the stores to those in various departments within the company for career-minded associates.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.