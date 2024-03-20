17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights 1

Net revenues were RMB47.3 million (US$6.7 million), compared with net revenues of RMB39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB47.3 million (US$6.7 million), compared with net revenues of RMB39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 43.4%, compared with 52.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was 43.4%, compared with 52.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB98.4 million (US$13.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB103.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was RMB98.4 million (US$13.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB103.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was negative 207.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 260.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was negative 207.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 260.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss 2 (non-GAAP) , which excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.6 million (US$2.3 million), was RMB81.8 million (US$11.5 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB70.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, which excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.6 million (US$2.3 million), was RMB81.8 million (US$11.5 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB70.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of net revenues was negative 172.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 177.3% adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB171.0 million (US$24.1 million), compared with net revenues of RMB531.1 million in 2022.

were RMB171.0 million (US$24.1 million), compared with net revenues of RMB531.1 million in 2022. Gross margin was 47.2%, compared with 61.2% in 2022.

was 47.2%, compared with 61.2% in 2022. Net loss was RMB311.8 million (US$43.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB177.9 million in 2022.

was RMB311.8 million (US$43.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB177.9 million in 2022. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was negative 182.4% in 2023, compared with negative 33.5% in 2022.

was negative 182.4% in 2023, compared with negative 33.5% in 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) , which excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB83.7 million (US$11.8 million), was RMB228.1 million (US$32.1 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB48.3 million in 2022.

, which excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB83.7 million (US$11.8 million), was RMB228.1 million (US$32.1 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB48.3 million in 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of net revenues was negative 133.4% in 2023, compared with negative 9.1% of adjusted net loss as a percentage of net revenues in 2022.

1 For a reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures” at the end of this press release. 2 Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Mr. Andy Liu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “In this quarter, our teaching and learning SaaS business continued to make solid progress and achieved revenue growth compared to the previous quarter and year-on-year growth in quarterly revenues. We also managed to win orders from additional groups of clients to expand our potential client base.”

“As we continue to refine our business structure, the synergistic collaboration across our business segments has ushered in a more streamlined operation. We consistently enhance the user experience and efficacy of our platform, delivering competitive digital products and comprehensive solutions to our customers,” he concluded.

Mr. Michael Du, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company commented, “In this quarter, our teaching and learning SaaS business generated increasing revenue compared to the same quarter last year, signifying consistent client satisfaction and further development. We are also meticulously managing our expenses to further improve operational efficiency. We are confident that our SaaS billing model is gaining recognition from our clients, helping us build a healthier and recurrent business as we enhance our service offerings and customer satisfaction.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB47.3 million (US$6.7 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 19.7% from RMB39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was mainly due to the increased number of teaching and learning SaaS contracts and the recurring revenue generated from ongoing projects.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB26.8 million (US$3.8 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 41.4% from RMB18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was mainly attributed to a higher proportion of deliveries in our teaching and learning SaaS projects during the quarter, as well as a partial contribution from hardware upgrades.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB20.6 million (US$2.9 million), remain unchanged from RMB20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 43.4%, compared with 52.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses by amounts and percentages of revenue during the periods indicated (in thousands, except for percentages):

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 2023 Year- RMB % RMB USD % over-

year Sales and marketing expenses 17,562 44.4 % 29,903 4,212 63.2 % 70.3 % Research and development expenses 51,792 130.9 % 40,930 5,765 86.4 % -21.0 % General and administrative expenses 71,607 181.0 % 52,000 7,324 109.8 % -27.4 % Total operating expenses 140,961 356.3 % 122,833 17,301 259.4 % -12.9 %

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB122.8 million (US$17.3 million), including RMB16.6 million (US$2.3 million) of share-based compensation expenses, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12.9% from RMB141.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB29.9 million (US$4.2 million), including RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) of share-based compensation expenses, representing a year-over-year increase of 70.3% from RMB17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 included the impacts of a one-off reversal of expenses related to the cancellation of loyalty points previously granted to customers of our free in-school products, which led to a lower base.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB40.9 million (US$5.8 million), including RMB6.0 million (US$0.9 million) of share-based compensation expenses, representing a year-over-year decrease of 21.0% from RMB51.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to staff optimization in line with business adjustment.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB52.0 million (US$7.3 million), including RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) of share-based compensation expenses, representing a year-over-year decrease of 27.4% from RMB71.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation compared with the same period last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB102.3 million (US$14.4 million), compared with RMB120.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Loss from operations as a percentage of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 216.0%, compared with negative 304.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Loss

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB98.4 million (US$13.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB103.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was negative 207.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 260.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB81.8 million (US$11.5 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB70.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of net revenues was negative 172.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 177.3% of adjusted net loss as a percentage of net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Please refer to the table captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures” at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of net loss under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP).

Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in 2023 were RMB171.0 million (US$24.1 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 67.8% from RMB531.1 million in 2022, mainly due to the cessation of our personalized self-directed leaning products as we focus on our core teaching and learning SaaS business.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues in 2023 was RMB90.3 million (US$12.7 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 56.2% from RMB206.2 million in 2022, which was largely in line with the decrease in net revenues.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in 2023 was RMB80.7 million (US$11.4 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.2% from RMB324.9 million in 2022.

Gross margin in 2023 was 47.2%, compared with 61.2% in 2022.

Total Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses by amounts and percentages of revenue during the years indicated (in thousands, except for percentages):

For the year ended December 31, 2022 2023 Year- RMB % RMB USD % over-

year Sales and marketing expenses 79,129 14.9 % 101,260 14,262 59.2 % 28.0 % Research and development expenses 235,846 44.4 % 167,932 23,653 98.2 % -28.8 % General and administrative expenses 221,029 41.6 % 154,261 21,727 90.2 % -30.2 % Total operating expenses 536,004 100.9 % 423,453 59,642 247.6 % -21.0 %

Total operating expenses in 2023 were RMB423.5 million (US$59.6 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 21.0% from RMB536.0 million in 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2023 were RMB101.3 million (US$14.3 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 28.0% from RMB79.1 million in 2022. The sales and marketing expenses in 2022 included the impacts of a one-off reversal of expenses related to the cancellation of loyalty points previously granted to customers of our free in-school products, which led to a lower base.

Research and development expenses in 2023 were RMB167.9 million (US$23.7 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.8% from RMB235.8 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to staff optimization in line with business adjustment.

General and administrative expenses in 2023 were RMB154.3 million (US$21.7 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.2% from RMB221.0 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation compared with the same period last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in 2023 was RMB342.8 million (US$48.3 million), compared with RMB211.1 million in 2022. Loss from operations as a percentage of net revenues in 2023 was negative 200.5%, compared with negative 39.8% in 2022.

Net Loss

Net loss in 2023 was RMB311.8 million (US$43.9 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 75.3% from RMB177.9 million in 2022. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was negative 182.4% in 2023, compared with negative 33.5% in 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) in 2023 was RMB228.1 million (US$32.1 million), compared with adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB48.3 million in 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Short-term Investments, and Term Deposit

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and term deposit were RMB476.7 million (US$67.1 million) as of December 31, 2023, compared with RMB737.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Founder’s Subscription of Ordinary Shares



The Company and Mr. Andy Chang Liu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, entered into a share purchase agreement, pursuant to which the Company proposed to issue, and Mr. Andy Chang Liu proposed to subscribe for 58,453,168 Class B ordinary shares of the Company at a subscription price of the average closing price per ordinary share for the 30 trading days preceding the date of the share purchase agreement, pursuant and subject to, and consistent with, applicable laws, the Nasdaq rules and the Company’s securities trading policies. Following the share subscription, Mr. Liu will beneficially own approximately 26.2% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding share capital. This share subscription demonstrates Mr. Liu’s confidence in the value and long-term growth of the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

17EdTech’s management uses adjusted net income (loss) as a non-GAAP financial measure to gain an understanding of 17EdTech’s comparative operating performance and future prospects.

Adjusted net income (loss) represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Adjusted net income (loss) is used by 17EdTech’s management in their financial and operating decision-making as a non-GAAP financial measure; because management believes it reflects 17EdTech’s ongoing business and operating performance in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. 17EdTech’s management believes that such non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating 17EdTech’s operating performance in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. Specifically, 17EdTech believes the non-GAAP measure provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain charges that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations. It does not include all items of income and expense that affect 17EdTech’s income from operations. Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measure is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and, with respect to the non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain items under GAAP, does not reflect any benefit that such items may confer to 17EdTech. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering 17EdTech’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered superior to, in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “US$”) using the exchange rate as of balance sheet date, for the convenience of the readers. Translations of balances in the consolidated balance sheets and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, change in shareholders’ deficit and cash flows from RMB into USD as of and for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0999 representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on December 29, 2023. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 29, 2023, or at any other rate.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China, offering smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share and per ADS data, or otherwise noted) As of

December 31, As of December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 707,895 306,929 43,230 Restricted cash 10,231 — — Short-term investments 19,531 — — Term deposit — 169,756 23,910 Accounts receivable 34,824 59,206 8,339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 140,894 94,835 13,357 Total current assets 913,375 630,726 88,836 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 32,295 32,013 4,509 Right-of-use assets 30,052 20,007 2,818 Other non-current assets 4,802 1,780 251 TOTAL ASSETS 980,524 684,526 96,414 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 153,023 128,001 18,029 Deferred revenue and customer advances, current 42,385 44,949 6,331 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,719 7,647 1,077 Total current liabilities 214,127 180,597 25,437





As of

December 31, As of December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,534 9,660 1,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES 221,661 190,257 26,798 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A ordinary shares 300 305 43 Class B ordinary shares 38 38 5 Treasury stock (21 ) (97 ) (14 ) Additional paid-in capital 10,954,822 10,987,407 1,547,544 Accumulated other comprehensive income 62,689 77,363 10,896 Accumulated deficit (10,258,965 ) (10,570,747 ) (1,488,858 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 758,863 494,269 69,616 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 980,524 684,526 96,414





17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share and per ADS data, or otherwise noted) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 39,556 47,346 6,669 Cost of revenues (18,938 ) (26,775 ) (3,771 ) Gross profit 20,618 20,571 2,898 Operating expenses (Note 1) Sales and marketing expenses (17,562 ) (29,903 ) (4,212 ) Research and development expenses (51,792 ) (40,930 ) (5,765 ) General and administrative expenses (71,607 ) (52,000 ) (7,324 ) Total operating expenses (140,961 ) (122,833 ) (17,301 ) Loss from operations (120,343 ) (102,262 ) (14,403 ) Interest income 4,705 5,805 818 Foreign currency exchange loss — (873 ) (123 ) Other income (loss), net 12,500 (1,111 ) (156 ) Loss before provision for income tax (103,138 ) (98,441 ) (13,864 ) Income tax expenses — — — Net loss (103,138 ) (98,441 ) (13,864 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders of 17 (103,138 ) (98,441 ) (13,864 ) Education & Technology Group Inc. Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.21 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) Net loss per ADS (Note 2) Basic and diluted (10.50 ) (11.50 ) (1.50 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted 492,323,728 434,815,360 434,815,360 Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses were included in the operating expenses as follows: For the three months ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Share-based compensation expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 5,268 2,906 409 Research and development expenses 7,352 6,034 850 General and administrative expenses 20,385 7,706 1,085 Total 33,005 16,646 2,344 Note 2: Each one ADS represents fifty Class A ordinary shares. Effective on December 18, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its ADS to its Class A ordinary shares from one ADSs representing ten Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing fifty Class A ordinary shares. All earnings per ADS figures in this report give effect to the foregoing ADS to share ratio change.





17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Net Loss (103,138 ) (98,441 ) (13,864 ) Share-based compensation 33,005 16,646 2,344 Income tax effect — — — Adjusted net loss (70,133 ) (81,795 ) (11,520 )





17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share and per ADS data, or otherwise noted) For the year ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 531,064 170,962 24,079 Cost of revenues (206,208 ) (90,259 ) (12,713 ) Gross profit 324,856 80,703 11,366 Operating expenses (Note 1) Sales and marketing expenses (79,129 ) (101,260 ) (14,262 ) Research and development expenses (235,846 ) (167,932 ) (23,653 ) General and administrative expenses (221,029 ) (154,261 ) (21,727 ) Total operating expenses (536,004 ) (423,453 ) (59,642 ) Loss from operations (211,148 ) (342,750 ) (48,276 ) Interest income 11,352 27,811 3,917 Foreign currency exchange gain 159 (801 ) (113 ) Other income, net 21,765 3,958 557 Loss before provision for income tax (177,872 ) (311,782 ) (43,915 ) Income tax expenses — — — Net loss (177,872 ) (311,782 ) (43,915 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders of 17 (177,872 ) (311,782 ) (43,915 ) Education & Technology Group Inc. Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.35 ) (0.68 ) (0.10 ) Net loss per ADS (Note 2) Basic and diluted (17.50 ) (34.00 ) (5.00 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per

ordinary share Basic and diluted 502,801,926 458,636,327 458,636,327 Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses were included in the operating expenses as follows: For the year ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB USD Share-based compensation expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 17,305 17,243 2,429 Research and development expenses 28,624 26,954 3,796 General and administrative expenses 83,629 39,498 5,563 Total 129,558 83,695 11,788 Note 2: Each one ADS represents fifty Class A ordinary shares. Effective on December 18, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its ADS to its Class A ordinary shares from one ADSs representing ten Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing fifty Class A ordinary shares. All earnings per ADS figures in this report give effect to the foregoing ADS to share ratio change.



