Hawthorne and BFG Supply Forge Strategic Distribution Partnership

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and BFG Supply, a leading national horticultural and agricultural product distributor, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership under which BFG will distribute Hawthorne’s proprietary Signature brand cultivation supplies and solutions.

The partnership is a key element of both companies’ broader strategies to capitalize on growth opportunities within the hydroponic products industry and deliver value-accretive solutions to growers.

Hawthorne strategy

Hawthorne is discontinuing the distribution of products from other companies and shifting its focus solely to marketing, innovating and supporting its vast portfolio of Signature brands, including Gavita, General Hydroponics, Botanicare, Cyco, Mother Earth, HydroLogic, Gro Pro and more. These changes enable Hawthorne to realign and optimize its operations. In parallel, BFG will become a key partner for distributing Signature products to many Hawthorne customers. BFG has a national distribution network and a track record of exceptional customer support.

“The moves we are making not only serve as a catalyst for Hawthorne’s growth, but also bring both short- and long-term benefits to the retailers who sell our products and the growers who use them,” said Tom Crabtree, COO of Hawthorne. “By sharpening our focus, we will deploy more resources into initiatives and programs that further drive our industry-leading brands as well as enhance customer service and experiences. BFG shares in our commitment and will be a key partner to help us execute our strategy.”

BFG strategy

Since 2016, BFG has expanded its market distribution strategy in the hydroponic and professional growers space in response to customers seeking one distribution partner with a comprehensive product assortment to create efficiencies in running their business. Through this new strategic distribution partnership, BFG will be the leading distributor for all Hawthorne Signature brands and third-party products to hydroponic retail businesses through its national distribution footprint beginning in Q2 of this calendar year.

"As BFG expands our best-in-class national distribution services to help more customers gain better access to products in the hydroponic and professional grower markets, we are excited to partner with Hawthorne as the trusted brand and distribution supplier for their industry-leading product lines,” said Mark Goshgarian, chief revenue officer, BFG. “We are committed to delivering world-class customer distribution services to our customers seamlessly and efficiently, and we believe this partnership is a testament to that customer promise.”

About Hawthorne Gardening Company

Hawthorne Gardening Company is the leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other products used by a wide range of growers, from hobbyists to professional cultivators and controlled-environment growers. The company is dedicated to creating high-quality products under its Signature brand portfolio and driving innovation founded in social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit www.hawthornegc.com .

About BFG Supply

BFG is a leading national distribution partner and supplier of products including more than 1,000 trusted vendor partners across all horticultural and agricultural segments. Our mission is to provide simple and seamless access to world-class products and services to our valued customers when they need them. For more information about BFG, please visit www.bfgsupply.com .

