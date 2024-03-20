Home Networking Device Market to Reach $49.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Networking Device: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Home Networking Device estimated at US$32.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wired Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless Type segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Home Networking Device market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Actiontec Electronics, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

AVM GmbH

Belkin International, Inc.

BUFFALO, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

devolo AG

D-Link Corporation

Google LLC

HP, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Legrand SA

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Mechoshade Systems, Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

PLANET Technology Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Tenda Technology Co., Ltd.

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ubiquity Global Services, Inc.

Vantage Controls

ZyXel Communications Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



